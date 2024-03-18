Home

Holi 2024 Outfit Trends: 5 Style Hacks to Have a Playful And Carefree Holi

Want to amp up your fashion game this time on Holi? Incorporate these 5 style hacks and be all set to celebrate the festival in style.

Holi 2024 style guide: As we step into March, it’s time to gear up for the vibrant and high-spirited festival of colour which is all set to paint us in hues of joy. Besides bringing a splash of colour, Holi also brings about its universal appeal of love, fun, and frolic. This celebration is not just a feast for the eyes but also an occasion that brings people together, blurring societal boundaries. But while there are many other reasons to be all excited for this festival, it’s also time to rethink our attire for this splashy festivity. Embracing the essence of Holi in its true sense is only possible when we are completely drenched in colours. And while doing that, let’s also focus on keeping your style quotient high.

Here’s a listing 5 playful yet stylish outfits to embrace the festivals of colours:

Opt for Comfort with a Splash of Style



Any outfit can become tacky if you are not comfortable in it, especially when you are choosing a Holi outfit. But, that doesn’t mean compromising on style. Fabrics like cotton that are lightweight and dry quickly would work the best. White or light-coloured clothes will showcase the vibrant colours best, but you can add a trendy twist with tie-dye or batik prints that blend with the Holi theme. Fusion Wear for a Contemporary Look



When you cannot pick between a traditional or a Western look, go for fusion. Mixing and matching traditional with modern elements will not only create a unique look but also make you stand out. Pair a traditional white kurta with denim shorts or a palazzo with a tank top. To complete the look, you can accessorise it with ethnic jewellery like jhumkas or bangles to add a festive touch. Waterproof Accessories for Functional Fashion



Colour and water are inevitable on Holi. Choosing accessories that not only protect your essentials. but also making you look stylish is of utmost importance on Holi. Silicone or plastic watches, bags, and sunglasses can add to your style while being practical. Opt for vibrant, waterproof footwear like sliders or flip-flops that are easy to wash off. These accessories will ensure that you enjoy the festival without any damage to your essentials. Protective And Stylish Hairstyles



When it comes to looking your best, your hairstyle can make or break it. Holi colours are harsh and full of chemicals which can, in turn, make your hair dry, brittle, and dull. To keep it protected opt for chic hairstyles that will not only protect your hair but also make it look stylish like braids, buns, or a turban wrap using a colourful scarf. Go Bold with Eco-Friendly Colours



As a nod to the environmentally conscious, choose outfits that complement natural, eco-friendly Holi colours. Organic colours often come in beautiful, earthy tones that can inspire your Holi wardrobe. Think organic cotton tees in pastel shades or naturally dyed scarves that add a pop of colour without harming the planet. This approach not only makes a fashion statement but also promotes a healthier and more sustainable way of celebrating.

