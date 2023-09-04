Home

Hourglass Glam: Flaunt Your Curves With Fabulous ‘Bunny Corsets’

Want to create an illusion of hourglass figure without hitting the gym or following an array of diets? Follow these easy styling hack and get the ideal hourglass figure

Let’s be honest, all of us desire to have the ideal hourglass body. Proportionate volume on the upper and lower half with a narrow waist is a dream of many. While we firmly believe that every body type in every shape and size is beautiful, it is also true that the idealization of hourglass body type has at least once prompted every woman to desire the same shape.

The distribution of volume and proportion in our body is genetically derived and no amount of extortion in the gym or an array of diet can change that. Luckily, with the help of the right styling tips and techniques, it is possible to create an illusion of an hourglass figure and make your dream come true.

Corset is one clothing item that can help you achieve that perfect hourglass figure thereby, flaunting your curves.

Here’s listing some styling pieces from Bunny Corsets to flaunt your curves and cinch your waist

Olencia Corset Belt: This Olencia Leather Corset Belt is truly exceptional! It’s a waist training piece that will make you stand out with its stunning design. Crafted from top-notch black leather, it’s one of the best in their collection, offering both support and comfort. With its steel boning, it helps you achieve that perfect hourglass figure while ensuring maximum comfort. The best part is that you can create multiple outfits with this styling piece. How to style it: For a Boho look, wear it with a boho maxi dress and leather ankles with a high bun. To create a formal look, you can simply wear this with a crisp shirt and high-waist jeans or trousers and a clean pony for the tresses. Torie Black Corset Top: Upgrade your collection with the stunning Torie Black Corset Top! This velvet beauty features steel bones encased in cotton for ultimate support and comfort. Its versatile velvet material effortlessly pairs with any bottom wear, making it a must-have addition to your wardrobe. Don’t miss out on the chance to shine in this stylish and fashionable velvet corset top! Get yours today! How to style it: To do a chic makeover to your basic boring white shirt, simply wear it over a white, this style would create equal parts of a chic and elegant look that can be worn for high-tea events or at any professional setup.

For a party look, simply team up your velvet corset top with a pair of shorts, this look is perfect when you are aiming for that over-the-top look.

Do let us know which corset are you planning to amalgamate in your wardrobe.



