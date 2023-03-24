Home

How To Style Little Black Dress In 5 Easy Ways From Meetings to Party!

How to style an LBD: Whether your aesthetic is casual wear, party wear, or formal wear, a little black dress is a must that can be styled in multiple ways. Here are quick ways of styling it.

A little black dress is a staple that every woman has in her wardrobe. The piece alone is very stylish and comfortable but the good part is that it can go from day to night with an instant swap of accessories. It’s versatile, stylish, and oh-so-chic, which is why we love it!

Here’s listing a few ways to style a black dress:

LBD paired with a denim jacket:

To give your outfit a casual look, simply pair it with a denim jacket. This look is simple, effortless, and chic and the combination of blue denim and black LBD looks just about fine. This can be a go-to look while you are travelling or even going for a rather low-key event. LBD as a trouser:

The best thing about styling a little black dress is that you can literally shorten the length even further by simply tucking it in a trouser… and voila, now your dress is actually a top! Formal outfit:

As I said, with the piece being so versatile, you can take it from day to night! Dress it up or dress it down it – to give your LBD a formal look, simply layer a tailored blazer over it and define the waist with a help of a belt. Time to ace those meetings! Party look:

Who said that your LBD is only limited to a one-piece, dress up your black dress by adding a skirt and give it a complete makeover. This can be a great outfit variation and optimum utilisation of your dress by re-wearing it as a top. Trust me no one can tell even if you repeat wearing the dress in a row! Chic look:

If you are someone who stays clear of anything hugging your body then this style is for you, simply add a scarf over your LBD and secure it with a help of a belt. Not only will this look figure–flattering and chic but it can also help you hide those little tummy rolls effortlessly.

Hope these styles helped! Let us know which was your favourite combination. Happy styling! 🙂

