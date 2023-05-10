Home

How To Style Skinny Jeans? 3 Common Mistakes To Avoid

How To Style Skinny Jeans? 3 Common Mistakes To Avoid

Want to keep your favourite pair of skinny jeans relevant this season? Read down to avoid these common mistakes while styling them.

No matter how many different cuts and designs of jeans come in the market, skinny jeans are one such staple that can never go out of style. Even though Gen Z would tell you to trade your skinny jeans with a straight cut, we beg to differ! There are legit reasons to stay loyal to this staple piece of clothing and wear it in style this year.

The only way you can arrive in style in your skinny jeans even if you don’t have skinny genes (pun intended) is by avoiding some common mistakes. Dive in and follow these tips unless you want to trend as a meme in your shabbily styled jeans.

Balance the outfit: With the skinny silhouette clinging tight to your body, you obviously don’t want to look like a stick or a big sausage. To balance out the outfit and look more proportionate, pair it with something oversized or structured. Consider the right footwear: Wearing chunky footwear with skinny jeans is a big no-no. Bulky footwear can seem untidy, and shabby and put more focus on your legs thereby, making the entire look off-balanced. Unless your jeans are ankle length, avoid teaming it with high heels as it can also look disproportionate. Either wear platform heels, flats or sneakers. Keep the length in check: Any extra fabric above the ankle can make the outfit seem being teleported from the ’90s and there is no space for anything octogenarian in this contemporary era. Instead of splurging extra money into buying a new pair of jeans for their extra length, simply fold the ends and tuck it in for a neater look.

Now that you know how to style a pair of skinny jeans, it’s time for you to put your best fashion foot forward. Happy styling!

