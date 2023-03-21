How to Style White Shirt in 5 Different Ways – Watch Video
If you are looking to style your versatile white button-down in various ways, then you are in luck! Here's curating 5 different ways to style the classic white shirt.
Style Tips for white shirt: No wardrobe is complete without the staple white shirt, it can be worn up or down, depending on the occasion and how you would like to style it. With the piece being so versatile, you can style it in multiple ways and if you are someone who has a cohesive wardrobe, let us help you style your classic white button-down in six different ways.
- White shirt with denim: First on the list has to be the classic combination of a white shirt and jeans. An acid wash or basic blue jeans with a white shirt can never go wrong. From your work wear attire to the airport, it can be worn anywhere, any day. To enhance the overall look, you can add a colour pop with pumps or accessories and if you are heading to the airport, simply switch the heels with white sneakers.
- Corset or corset belt: This look is inspired by Deepika Padukone and well when did she go wrong with fashion ever? Simply wear a corset belt over a white shirt and if you don’t have a white shirt, layering a sleeves crop top can also do the job – very gen z, very chic, and quite effortless!
- White shirt with skirt: Pair your shirt with any skirt and see your outfit going from blah to yeah in a jiffy! It is a blend of classy and sexy and looks very chic.
- White shirt with a dress: Whether it’s being a cover-up for your LBD or wearing it under your dress, a white shirt with a black dress can be a deadly combination that can be dressed up or down according to the event.
- White shirt with an Indian touch: With many festivities and Shaadi season being around the corner, how could we not style this staple piece with an Indian twist? Throw on any boho skirt or palazzo and accessorize with oxidised silver jewellery and voila! You are all set to rock this indo-western look.
Do try these tips and let us know which one was your favourite combination. Happy Styling! 🙂
