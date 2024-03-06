Home

Isha Ambani is a bejewelled beauty in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a blouse handcrafted with real Jadau jewellery for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In a breathtaking fusion of heritage and haute couture, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla unveiled the meticulous process behind crafting Isha Ambani‘s stunning bejewelled blouse for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Isha was adorned in a sartorial masterpiece, showcasing an opulent blouse adorned with jhumkis, neckpieces and earrings.

In a detailed revelation, the renowned designer duo shared insights into the creation of this ethereal garment. The bejewelled blouse seamlessly integrated pieces from Isha’s collection, along with new jewels sourced from the culturally rich regions of Gujarat and Rajasthan. The precious ornaments transformed, as they were carefully dismantled and reinvented into couture.

Each jewel embarked on a journey of artistic experimentation, meticulously placed on hand-drawn paper patterns, and eventually infused with different stitches of gold and silver Zardozi work. The result was nothing short of wearable art, reminiscent of Abu Sandeep’s iconic collection of bejewelled blouses showcased in their 2012 book, ‘India Fantastique.’

Isha Ambani, a vision of elegance, graced the pre-wedding celebration in a blouse handcrafted with real Jadau jewelry, radiating brilliance that harmonised with a lavishly embroidered lehenga. Styled by the fashion maestro Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha’s ensemble epitomized thoughtful curation, seamlessly merging the precious allure of her jewelry with the exquisite embroidery techniques of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

