Home

Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor Does Kim Kardashian-Look Right in Her Sexy Side-Butt Peephole Dress by Gaurav Gupta – See Stunning Pics

Janhvi Kapoor Does Kim Kardashian-Look Right in Her Sexy Side-Butt Peephole Dress by Gaurav Gupta – See Stunning Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashionista we love and when it comes to red-carpet outings, more is less for her. Check out her latest pictures from an awards show where she turned up in a glamorous neon dress from Gaurav Gupta.

Janhvi Kapoor Does Kim Kardashian-Look Right in Her Sexy Side-Butt Peephole Dress by Gaurav Gupta - See Stunning Pics

Janhvi Kapoor red carpet pics: Actor Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn at an awards ceremony that took place on Friday evening in Mumbai. Many stars decked up in their best to rock the red carpet of the awards night and Janhvi definitely stood out. With her choice of outfit, she made sure the fans were reminded of the many sexy looks donned by international style icon and reality show star Kim Kardashian.

For the event, Janhvi wore a figure-hugging sculpted skirt with a matching crop top that featured half sleeves on the left side and a full sleeve on the right. The actor’s look was anything but basic. As the fashionista walked on the red carpet, she flaunted her side butt-revealing peephole detailing on the skirt. Check this out:

You may like to read

Janhvi’s skirt had a sculpted flower-like design on the right side which had a peephole-like detailing, giving the actor enough opportunity to make an arresting appearance on the red carpet. Had it been a usual skirt and top, it wouldn’t have had the chic Janhvi-touch and with this tiny detail, the designer made sure his outfit had Janhvi written all over it. Check a few more pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The colour of that dress did wonders on Janhvi. It was a stunning neon yellow satin dress and the actor kept the rest of the things simple in her look. She went for subtle brown-toned makeup and kept her hair straight and middle-parted. The actor further skipped on any statement piece of jewellery and wore a pair of regular heels to finish her red-carpet adventure.

Janhvi looked good and even though the overall appearance gave a lot of Kim Kardashian vibes, that’s now expected of her, especially if she’s walking a red carpet. Janhvi’s preference for Kim-like styling while her sister, Khushi Kapoor prefers Kendall Jenner-like appearances is not a surprise anymore. The good thing is that both sisters rarely go wrong with their style pick even while trying to emulate the Kims and Kendalls of the world. What do you think of her latest look here?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.