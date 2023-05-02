Home

Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian Gives Tribute to Her 16-Year-Old Nude Playboy Photoshoot as She Drips in Pearls at Met Gala 2023 – See Pics

Kim Kardashian Gives Tribute to Her 16-Year-Old Nude Playboy Photoshoot as She Drips in Pearls at Met Gala 2023 – See Pics

Kim Kardashian drips in pearls as she stands out at the Met Gala 2023 event. Her look is a tribute to the 16-year-old nude Playboy photoshoot that she did with the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2023 (Photo: AFP)

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian dripped in pearls as she made a jaw-dropping appearance on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2023. The social media star gave a big tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld in her pearl dress at the event. As the theme – Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty – required the attendees to pay homage to the legendary fashion designer, Kim made sure she was taking a leaf out of her own pages of fashion. Her look was a tribute to her old nude photoshoot done by the designer in 2007.

The infamous photoshoot had Kim, who was beginning her career then, pose for the magazine in nothing but a few pearl strings. This time, she decided to give an illusion of going topless in lots of pearl necklaces worn over a slinky satin champagne-hued bodysuit. Check her pictures from the red carpet here:

You may like to read

Kim has always treated the majestic staircase of the museum like her own private runway. From her iconic bare-butt nude dress to her fresh-out-of-water look with crystals by Thierry Mugler, she has set the internet on fire with her looks on the red carpet of the Met Gala over the years.

Apart from those overwhelming pearls, Kim also carried a white jacket featuring a long train. She kept her makeup metallic and applied a glossy champagne-hued lipstick with brown-toned eyes. The fashionista further kept her hair tied in an updo with middle-parted fringes. Kim looked glamorous.

Apart from Kim, the others who made an eye-popping appearance at the Met Gala 2023 include Kendal Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Rita Ora, Anne Hathway, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz, Emily Ratajkowski, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Wilde, Michaela Coel, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, Ashley Graham, Margot Robbie, Keke Palmer, Halle Bailey, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams, Jenna Ortega and Cardi B. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Natasa Poonawalla brought some Indian glamour on the red carpet. Who was your best dressed from the event?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.