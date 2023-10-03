Home

Lakme Fashion Week And FDCI releases the schedule for five-days long fashion celebration for Delhi Edition. Here are the line-ups to be expected.

Get ready for a fashion extravaganza like no other because the schedule for Lakme Fashion Week Delhi is finally out. Lakme, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), and Reliance Brands (RBL) announce the return of the official fashion week of the country to New Delhi. The upcoming fashion week will be a celebration of 5 long days starting from 11th October to 15th October 2023 and will take place at Pragati Maidan.



The event will showcase the latest collections from top designers, featuring cutting-edge designs and glamorous runway shows. You can expect to see a mix of established designers and emerging talent, bringing their unique styles and creativity to the forefront. Designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Amit Aggarwal, Gauri & Nainika, and Anju Modi will be among the few designers showcasing their creations. The event will open with a grand show at an offsite location with the theme of “Lakme’s Glitterati collection which will be presented by Lakme, FDCI, and Reliance Brands.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI commented that his aim is to support both young and established designers, he stated, “We are thrilled to make our return to New Delhi for this season’s Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. As we continue to strengthen the platform, which serves as a showcase for the finest design talent in the industry, we are also upbeat about always elevating the business of fashion. Our goal is to support both young and established designers, fostering an environment that encourages innovation and creativity. And with this edition, we wish to captivate and inspire stakeholders from across the industry.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands added, “We are back with another power-packed schedule that will be a celebration of the remarkable design talent from India and across the world and curation of some of the most impactful and visionary creators. We are thankful for the support of our esteemed brand partners, and welcome new collaborators who are embarking on this exciting journey with us. We look forward to building the event into a melting pot of ideas around design, innovation, and sustainability”.

The five-day-long fashion week will go live on OTT partners Jio Cinema and Jio TV and Lakme, LFW, and FDCI social media channels to reach the widespread Indian and global fashion audience.

