Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Ananya Panday’s Glamour Peaks Left, Right And Centre in 3D Floral Black Dress And Thigh-High Boots- PICS

LFW 2024: Last night, Ananya Panday took the centre stage in Rahul Mishra's statement dress, paired with thigh-high boots and sleek ponytail.

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is nothing less than a style treat for fashion enthusiasts in every corner of India. But the fourth day of the prestigious fashion event happened to be an amazing parade, with Ananya Panday turning showstopper for Rahul Mishra. Ananya looked mesmerising in a black strapless dress with 3D flower adornments.

Designer Rahul Mishra, once again, showcased a lively and youthful creation at the Lakme Fashion Week. Ananya’s outfit boasted intricate design elements such as sequin adornments embroidered in stunning patterns and leaf and flowers embellished on the side and back of the mini dress. The strapless neckline and figure-hugging silhouette added extra spark to her whole attire.

ANANYA PANDAY TURNS SHOWSTOPPER FOR RAHUL MISHRA AT LFW 2024

For accessories, Ananya chose statement rings, heart-shaped chain earrings and killer thigh-high black boots. She elevated her showstopper look with striking glam picks, that included smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, rouge on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, darkened eyebrows and glossy caramel lipshade. For final touches, she complemented her look with a centre-parted sleek ponytail.

Rahul Mishra’s floral applique work and sequin indeed created magic on stage. With this collection, he looks at his constant muse i.e. nature as the ultimate sculptor and artist. The collection appreciates otherwise simple natural forms for their structural personality through a sculptor’s lens. Envisioned in bright solid hues and graphic textures, the inspiration reveals itself in rigid but organic installations of natural forms that consist of vegetal and animal motifs. As a strong reference to his eight-year-old daughter’s influence on his creative endeavours, the visuals are partially influenced by the children’s story, ‘The Fox and the Star’ whose characters appear in the collection amongst other imagined structures. The collection also plays with geometric representations of some organic forms to represent the relationship between stone and sculpture.

