Malaika Arora is All Fired up in Rs 96K Yellow Thigh-High Slit Dress, Flaunts Curvaceous Figure And Toned Legs

Malaika Arora uploaded pictures on Instagram donning bright yellow dress by Bluemarine and we just can't take our eyes from her. Check out her latest pics and whopping price tag of the outfit below.

One of the fashionable divas of Bollywood, Malaika Arora has always believed in the adage, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it.” And her fashion choices definately reflect this. The Chahiya Chaiya actress has created mark in bollywood for showcasing hotness and glamour, whether its her silhouette dresses or traditional attires or just casual fits, we Just love all of them. Lets just see what has this beauty stored in her glam kitty this time. Recently, Malaika Arora uploaded pictures on Instagram donning bright yellow dress by Bluemarine and we just can’t take our eyes from her. She looks like an absolute beauty and we agree that you think this too.

Malaika Arora stunned her way through our hearts in yellow thigh-high slit dress. The ensemble featured lace-satin cloth, halter-neck, plunging neckline and thigh high slit that accentuated her sexy toned legs. For glam pics, Maliaka went with smokey eyeshadow, sharp contour, blushed cheeks, dazzling bronzer, lashes filled with mascara, perfect brows, gloss lips and glowing highlighter. The diva wore stunning gold-strap stilettos, long drop earrings and multiple rings that matched with her outfit beautifully. Don’t just miss out on her luscious golden-brown wavy hair, that’s was like a cherry on top.

A look at Malaika Arora’s Ravishing High-Thigh Slit Dress:

Do you know how much Malaika Arora gorgeous outfit cost? Well, we have exposed it. The outfit cost a whopping Rs 96,310 and is available on the website bluemarine. Yes you read that right, the outfit cost nearly a lakh and the diva nailed the look with utmost grace and elegance.

Fans couldn’t keep calm as soon as the stunner posted pictures on gram. “Woah, hotness”, “You are a queen”, users wrote. While fans not just drooled over her outfit but called her a pretty sunflower. Sharing her refreshing pictures, Malaika Arora captioned it “”Bye bye Monday blues … hello yellow.” And in another post “Yellow not so mellow …..”

What do you think of Malaika Arora latest look? Tell us in the comments below

