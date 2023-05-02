Home

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra Wears a Dangerously High Slit Gown, Twins With Nick Jonas in Black to Pay Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Met Gala 2023 Priyanka Chopra Wears a Dangerously High Slit Gown, Twins With Nick Jonas in Black to Pay Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld (PC: AP)

The Met Gala Monday is here and we can’t keep calm as Indian celebrities have arrived at the mega star-studded event on May 1 (May 2, IST). Met Gala 2023 is fashion’s biggest night and celebs from all across the globe can be seen flaunting their best versions in their gigantic gowns and suits. Also, for Bollywood fans, Met Gala is incomplete without Priyanka Chopra. Undoubtedly, her Met Gala appearances have always been legendary. Priyanka always brings her best fashion game forward to prove her fashion prowess at the world’s biggest red carpet-event.

This year, Priyanka Chopra arrived with her husband, popular musician Nick Jonas at the red carpet of Met Gala. The couple set the internet on fire with their hotness in matching monochrome outfits by Valentino. Paying a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Priyanka opted for a dramatic Valentino gown with a dramatic ruffled cape and gloves. The Citadel actress added a hell lot of bling with a bespoke Bvlgari 11.5-carat piece around her neck. Also, we can’t miss her matching ear cuffs that made her look outstanding.

Not just this, Priyanka Chopra flaunted her sexy legs in this risqué thigh-high slit gown. On the other hand, Nick Jonas complemented her in a black Valentino leather jacket with trousers. Well, they both paid tribute to Karl, this year’s theme. For the makeup, Priyanka kept it minimal and chose a bun with side hair to complete her look.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra said that her Met Gala 2023’s look “will be on the theme” because she loves a theme but it will also have a ‘special element’.

Did you like Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2023 look? Let us know in the comment section below.

