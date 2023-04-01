Home

Lifestyle

NMACC Best-Dressed List: Shah Rukh Khan in Black to Priyanka Chopra in See-Through Gown, Bollywood Celebs Make Heads Turn – See Pics

NMACC Best-Dressed List: Shah Rukh Khan in Black to Priyanka Chopra in See-Through Gown, Bollywood Celebs Make Heads Turn – See Pics

NMACC Launch: From Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood biggies who aced the glamours night with their exquisite fashion appearance.

NMACC Best-Dressed List: Shah Rukh Khan in Black to Priyanka Chopra in See-Through Gown, Bollywood Celebs Make Heads Turn - See Pics

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated in Mumbai last night. The event was attended by some of the biggest names in the fashion and entertainment industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and many more celebs. The stars dressed to the nines at the grand red carpet-event, celebrating the union of fashion and cultural. Check out some of the best-dressed stars, who aced the glamours night with their stunning appearances.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made several heads turn at the NMACC opening last night. The diva wore a custom saree by Vaishali S and dazzled it with a heavily embellished bustier bralette, choker necklace and floral-embroidered bracelet.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood superstar donned a custom Masculine black suit with a gold chain, luxurious watch, bracelets and messy hairdo that gave the finishing touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas stole the limelight of the glamours event. While Priyanka was seen in gorgeous nude-coloured see-through embellished gown, Nick on the other hand chose oversize blazer with embroidered top and baggy pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor arrived in gorgeous beige draped saree and styled it with brocade-embroidered cape jacket.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty looks mesmerizing in black embellished jacket with palazzo pants designed by Anamika Khanna.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput dazzled in ivory gown featuring an emerald-embellished neckline. Mira completed the look with minimal makeup and a tight bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

The B-town sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor aced the grand red-carpet event like no one. While Kareena wore a red embellished lehenga, Karisma chose a gold and black saree with a matching blouse and a short caped drape on the shoulder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh colour-coordinated their outfits for the event. While Deepika looked mesmerizing in embellished jacket, palazzo pants, and a cape jacket with a floor-sweeping train, Ranveer complemented her in a pearl white sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

Newlywed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also made a stylist appearance at the grand NMACC launch in Mumbai. While, Sidharth Malhotra looked dapper in all-white suit, Kiara, on the other hand, looked endearing in a silver embellished top with a long shiny skirt and a long golden stroll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Who was your favourite dressed celebrity of the night? Tell us in the comments

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.