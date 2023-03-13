Home

Oscars 2023: Singer-actress, Lady Gaga steals the limelight as she appeared to go commando in sheer black Versace dress. See pics inside!

No Underwear! Lady Gaga Makes Bare-Bum Appearance at Oscars 2023 in Sheer Black Corset Dress - See Viral PICS

Lady Gaga For Oscars 2023: Singer-actress Lady Gaga took everyone by shock as she appeared to go commando at Oscars red carpet. The 39-year-old superstar steals the limelight as she walked the champagne-coloured carpet in risqué sheer black gown.

Lady Gaga was seen adorning sexy black see-through Versace gown with which she flaunted her intricate ink and sculpted buttocks. Her gown featured floor-length hem with cut-out designs and transparent details at the back. For glam picks, the diva went with smokey eyeshadow, bold red lip shade, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, blushed cheeks. Gaga accessorized with a flashy chain necklace, a diamond bracelet with a matching ring, and simple diamond stud earrings. For hairdo, Lady Gaga went with tight tucked-under french braid. The braid helped to soften the otherwise edgy look.

Lady Gaga Makes Bare-Bum Appearance in Sheer Black Dress at Oscars 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@stefanimothermonster)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@stefanimothermonster)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@stefanimothermonster)

The 2023 Oscars marks her fourth Academy Award nomination. Lady Gaga is nominated this year for Best Original Song for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and is competing in the category against the fellow pop star, Rihanna who is nominated for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is Lady Gaga’s third time being nominated in the Best Original Song category—she took home the win for the category in 2019 for “Shallow” from A Star is Born. Lady Gaga was also nominated in 2019 in the Best Actress category for her role in the film.

Lady Gaga is without a doubt, a red carpet winner this year. What do you guys think? Tell us in the comments below

