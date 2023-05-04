Home

Priyanka Chopra Lands Straight Out of a Disney Film in Pastel Blue Floor-Length Gown For Love Again Premiere- See PICS

Priyanka Chopra made several jaws drop in off-shoulder powder blue gown as she attended the premiere of her upcoming rom-com Love Again

After attending the Grand fashion exhibition of 2023-Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra is all set to attend the premiere of her upcoming rom-com Love Again. The Desi girl arrived at the premiere with her husband, Nick Jonas and the duo served some incredible sartorial moments. Priyanka donned a ravishing Princess gown for the premiere, while Nick Jonas on the other hand complemented her in a printed black pantsuit set. Scroll down to check the latest pics

For the event, Priyanka Chopra chose a pastel-blue off-the-shoulder Nina Ricci Fall 2023 gown. The ensemble features a figure-hugging silhouette, a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bust and an exaggerated bow connected with a floor-sweeping train. The diva looked mesmerizing in her princess attire. For glam picks, Priyanka Chopra went with subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, sharp contour, glossy lips, dewy base, mascara on the lashes and beaming highlighter. She styled the gown with a gorgeous diamond neckpiece, statement rings and hoop earrings. For the hairdo, Priyanka chose side-parted open silky-straight locks that matched her outfit beautifully.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again co-star Sam Heughan also attended the premiere. The actor chose a silk-satin tailored blazer and matching black pants watch for the event.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Look Stunning at Love Again Premiere

Nick Jonas complemented his wife in a pinstripe-printed slate grey double-breasted blazer, straight-fitted pants, and a crisp white shirt.

