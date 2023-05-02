Home

Lifestyle

Illegal to Know: Price of Priyanka Chopra’s Insanely Beautiful Diamond Necklace From Met Gala 2023

Illegal to Know: Price of Priyanka Chopra’s Insanely Beautiful Diamond Necklace From Met Gala 2023

Priyanka Chopra grabs the Met Gala night in Bulgari's rare gem necklace. Can you guess the whopping amount of this gorgeous piece of jewellery? Scroll down to know.

Illegal to Know: Price of Priyanka Chopra's Insanely Beautiful Diamond Necklace From Met Gala 2023

Met Gala 2023 is fashion’s biggest night from all across the globe can be seen flaunting their best versions in their lavish gowns and suits. Priyanka Chopra made her fourth appearance at Met Gala this year and looked stunning in Valentino risqué thigh-high slit gown. Not just this! her striking ensemble was teamed up with a gorgeous diamond necklace by Bulgari which stole all the limelight. As per inside reports, the necklace will be auctioned after the Met Gala event.

Priyanka Chopra wore a 11.6-carat Bulgari Laguna Blue necklace and also is considered as Bulgari’s most valuable and exceptional gem. As per Priyanka’s fan page, this necklace will be auctioned for $25 million i.e. Rs 204 crores. See this post

You may like to read

The Laguna Blu diamond necklace that Priyanka Chopra is wearing at the #MetGala will be auctioned off for $25 million. It is considered as Bulgari’s most exceptional and valuable gem. pic.twitter.com/F5JX6CaQkD — Priyanka Daily (@PriyankaDaily) May 2, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Grabs The Met Gala Night in Valentino Dress And Rs 204 Crore Necklace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2023 (@metgalaofficial)

Priyanka Chopra also shared some drop-dead gorgeous pictures of her Met Gala look on Instagram and captioned it ”First Monday in May”. The diva wore a mesmerizing black and white Valentino gown. Her ensemble features ruffles all over it with a thigh-high slit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra accessorized her look with stunning Bulgari necklace and earrings and long white-coloured gloves which perfectly complemented her look. Priyanka opted for a smokey subtle glam look and a sleek-part bun that made her whole ensemble more appealing.

On the professional front, Priyanka has been grabbing headlines for her recently released American web series Citadel. The action thriller series is getting a lot of love from the audience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.