Radhika Merchant’s Tiny Viral Bag From NMACC Event is Actually a Necklace – Here’s All About The Iconic Piece From Hermes Kelly

When Radhika Merchant, an ardent hoarder of iconic bags, styled her traditional lace saree with a super tiny silver bag at the NMACC event on Friday, jaws dropped. Here's the story of that expensive bag... oh, wait, the necklace!

Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani’s fiancee, stood out with her style at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event in Mumbai. The youngest daughter-in-law in the Ambani family looked resplendent in her black saree that featured intricate lace detailing and a beautiful blouse. However, what stole our attention was the silver micro bag that she chose to style with her black saree.

Radhika carried a super tiny bag and got people talking on the internet as her pictures and videos surfaced on social media. Now, you would be surprised to know that it’s actually not even a bag but a precious part of an iconic jewellery line launched by Hermes Kelly, one of the most luxurious bag brands in the world. Here’s the story of the remarkable piece that Radhika flaunted with her look at the NMACC event on Friday night.

THE STORY OF HERME’S ICONIC KELLY BAG!

If you are an avid fashion lover and understand luxury, you would know how Hermes named its designer bags ‘Kelly’ after American actress Grace Kelly who later married Prince Rainier III of Monaco and became Princess Kelly. It was she who used the Hermes bag to hide her baby bump in the ’50s which made it so popular that the brand named their bags after the princess and a separate line was launched named ‘Hermes Kelly’ bags.

BAG OR JEWELLERY?

Around 2021, the brand decided to expand its love for the iconic bag and introduced a separate jewellery line called Hermes Kellymorphose. The brand primarily reimagined its iconic bag line as exquisite jewellery pieces in the new collection. Sample this: the chain became earrings, the belt became a choker, and the overall design was converted into a pendant. Basically, Hermes unlearned everything and deconstructed its popular accessory into jewellery pieces.

AND THE PRICE…

Coming back to Radhika’s bag from the NMACC event, it was one of the most meticulously designed pieces from the same Hermes Kellymorphose line. The brand has named it ‘Hermes Kelly Sac Bijou pendant with chain in silver’ and it’s available online to buy for $235,000 which comes around to Rs 19,312,452.75 (that’s Rs 1.93 crore). On the website, it’s described as “the rare Kellymorphose is in sterling silver with a mock front flap featuring the signature Kelly design, a chainmail body, short strap, and shoulder/necklace strap with clochette/lock/key design (sic).”

Radhika wore a piece of jewellery worth Rs 1.93 crore as her bag and we couldn’t help but admire her true faith in luxury and the tasteful choice being an Ambani (soon-to-be)! This was probably the biggest surprise for us from the evening while we were gasping over Priyanka Chopra’s sheer gown and Natasha Poonawalla’s witch-feather coat. Silly us!

