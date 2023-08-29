Home

Raksha Bandhan Outfit Ideas: 4 Bollywood-Inspired Ethnic Looks to Recreate Easily

Raksha Bandhan is here and if you are a fashionista, you can't be disappointing with your style pick. If you are still confused about what to wear on Raksha Bandhan, take cues from Bollywood divas for dressing to nines on this festival.

With Raksha Bandhan being around the corner, the festive spirit is all in the air! This special day also calls for special outfits and what better way to celebrate this auspicious day than donning a traditional outfit and embracing the ethnicity! With a plethora of options to choose from, it can get a little confusing to make a choice or get inspired. Worry not, though. We are here to help!

Here’s curating a list of easy-to-replicate ideas from our Bollywood divas that can inspire you to style like them on this occasion and get all the appreciation for your minimal yet impactful styling.

Mrunal Thakur:



Looking all ethereal in a pastel pink-hued suit, Mrunal wears an embellished suit that looks regal and royal. The pink chikankari suit features a bandhgala neckline, full sleeves, and embellished button detailing. She completes her look with statement earrings and a matching dupatta. For her tresses, she goes for soft curls, and for her makeup, she goes with a subtle nude one. If you are also planning to aim for an elegant look, take cues from the Sita Ramam actress here.

Sonam Bajwa:

Sonam Bajwa in ethnic wear has a separate fan base and her love for traditional wear is also quite apparent. She is known for making exquisite sartorial fashion choices. She recently wore an electric bluish-purple polka dot salwar suit with churidar which looked absolutely stunning. This is one outfit that incorporates the perfect fusion of traditional yet contemporary beauty.

Kiara Advani:

Looking like a breath of fresh air, Kiara wore a yellow anarkali suit right after her marriage and the ensemble became a sensation and how! The corset-inspired anarkali embodied threadwork at the hem and matching pants. The suit came with a contrasting white dupatta which also had intricate threadwork embroidery at the borders. She completed her look with white kolhapuri block heels and subtle makeup. She was also seen flaunting her pink chooda, that dainty mangalsutra, and a giant engagement ring. This look is perfect for a simple yet striking avatar. The hue of the suit catches all eyeballs because of its bright colour and the subtle design ensures minimalism and elegance.

Alia Bhatt:

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star has always ensured to impress us with not just her commendable performances but also her striking looks. Recently, she wore a quintessential all-white salwar suit that made all the heads turn. This ivory-white sharara set by Anita Dongre is perfect for summer and the festive season. It features skinny shoulder straps, floral motif embellishments on the suit, and a printed dupatta. She completed her look with blue jhumkas, a subtle base, and bold red lipstick.

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content.

