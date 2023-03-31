Home

Lifestyle

Rekha Looks Resplendent in Her Traditional Pink Kanjivaram Saree And Jewellery At Dior Event

Rekha Looks Resplendent in Her Traditional Pink Kanjivaram Saree And Jewellery At Dior Event

Rekha chose a gorgeous pink-golden Kanjivaram saree and tied her hair neatly in a bun. See drool-worthy pics of the Silsilla actress.

Rekha Looks Resplendent in Her Traditional Pink Kanjivaram Saree And Jewellery At Dior Event

Bollywood’s legendary actress Rekha looked resplendent in her traditional Kanjivaram saree at Dior’s India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show on Thursday evening. The veteran actress had a fun moment with the paps stationed at the Gateway of India, where the show was held. She greeted the paps with folded hands. The Silsila actress chose a gorgeous pink-golden Kanjivaram saree for the mega event. Rekha’s hair was neatly tied in a bun and she accessorised it with gajra.

You may like to read

Rekha also carried a golden potli and heavy traditional jewellery with her saree look. Her pictures from the Dior event have gone viral. She also posed with Dior’s current creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, who tagged her as ‘India’s most iconic woman’. She wrote, “I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekhagi last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and an incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour.” For that event, Rekha chose a pure white saree.

Dior celebrated the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marked the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India. Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s current artistic director of women’s collections, has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand’s ready-to-wear collection.

The event was attended by Thai stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), Frieda Pinto, Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan alongside Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, etc.

Watch this space for more updates on actress Rekha.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.