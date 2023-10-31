Home

Lifestyle

Saree Not Sorry: Bollywood Inspired Red Looks To Bookmark This Karwa Chauth

Saree Not Sorry: Bollywood Inspired Red Looks To Bookmark This Karwa Chauth

Want to take all the limelight this karwa chauth? Take inspiration from these B-town celebrities and look no less than Diva yourself.

The romantic festival of dressing to the nines, and praying for good health and the long life of your husband is just around the corner. And while many of you must be brimming with excitement and preparations, some of you might also be a little intimidated by finding the right ensemble for this occasion especially if it’s your first Karwa Chauth. But fret now! We are here to help.

Trending Now

From Ananya Pandey to Tammana Bhatia, here’s a list of Bollywood Divas you can take cues from to take centre stage on this special occasion.

You may like to read

1. Ananya Pandey:



Ananya Pandey is a vision to behold as she wore a beautiful red sequin saree with golden borders. Since red is the love of colour, you cannot go wrong with it, especially on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Ananya accessorised her look with a choker necklace in contrasting colours of green pearls and kundan work. You can also take cues from her and let the saree take centre stage or you may also go a little overboard with accessories. Jewels in golden work that match the border would look the best.

2. Aditi Rao Hydari:



Taking social media by storm, Aditi uploaded her picture in a Kanjeevaram saree that featured handwoven work with peacock patterns on its golden zari work border. She teamed her saree with a multi-coloured blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline with a contrasting green border, her blouse comes with three-quarter sleeves that had panels in yellow, green and red colour in brocade material with floral motifs. Aditi exudes the grace of a timeless silk saree and proves that it’s not going out of style anytime soon. If you also plan to look graceful and elegant, this karwa chauth then this saree would be your best bet.

3. Tammana Bhatia:



If you are a modern-age woman who doesn’t want to go all out with the ethnicity then this fusion wear saree by Tamanna can be the perfect choice for you. Tamanna’s red-blue ombre saree had a floral print. She teamed her saree with a red halter top and to complete the look, she went with a golden kadha. This ensemble looks easy breezy and modern.

4. Mouni Roy:



Looking breath-taking in a red saree, Bengali Beauty-Mouni Roy teamed up her deep red 6 yards with an embellished blouse. The blouse featured a low neckline with sequin work all over. She completed her look with a gorgeous pair of danglers that made the entire look stylish with multi-folds. You can also create this fuss-free look easily by taking a simple red colour saree and pairing it with an embellished blouse.

Follow us for more fashion and beauty-related content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.