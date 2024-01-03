Home

Lifestyle

Saree Trends 2024: 5 Kinds of Sarees to go Viral This Year

Saree Trends 2024: 5 Kinds of Sarees to go Viral This Year

Saree Trends 2024: Looking for some trending saree designs? These were the top trending saree looks in 2023 which will rule 2024 as well. Check out which one suits you the best.

Saree, a garment steeped in tradition and elegance, has graced the bodies of Indian women for centuries. Its six yards of flowing fabric hold more than just threads; they weave together a tapestry of culture, heritage, and personal expression. From the vibrant hues of a Kanjivaram to the delicate motifs of a Bandhani, each saree tells a unique story. But, with the constantly evolving fashion, the six-yard has also evolved. Gone are the days of bold brights and heavy borders dominating the saree scene.

Trending Now

We saw a refreshing shift towards soft pastels, shimmering sequins, and eco-conscious designs. Whether it was the queen of fashion herself, Naomi Campbell, who set hearts ablaze at the Met Gala with a showstopping, saree-inspired gown or our diva back home, Alia Bhatt being spotted in various chiffon ombre sarees through Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, there were an array of saree designs that had left us spellbound this year and are sure to stay here for a long haul.

You may like to read

Here’s listing 5 saree trend that will be all big and bold in 2024:

Pastel Colours



Forget fire engine reds and emerald greens, the saree stage is getting a soft and soothing makeover! This season, bold colours are taking a backseat to a symphony of whispered pastels that drape and caress like gentle breezes. It’s no coincidence that Bollywood beauties like Alia Bhatt, and, Tamannaah Bhatia etc. are championing this trend. Alia’s breezy chiffon drapes in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani are proof that pastels aren’t about shyness, they’re about a different kind of power – the power of understated elegance, of holding your head high with quiet confidence.

Tissue Saree



Forget the rustle of heavy silks and the flash of bold ornaments, tissue sarees are whispering their way into the fashion spotlight. Their delicate sheen and minimalist elegance are captivating the world, one drape at a time. Stars like Rashmika Mandanna have embraced this trend, showcasing the subtle beauty of these lightweight beauties.

Pastel Shimmers



2023 saw a shift in saree trends, embracing soft pastels like lavender, mint, and blush adorned with elegant sequin details. This versatile and sophisticated twist on shimmer captivated hearts on Bollywood sets and fashion runways, proving that less can be more when it comes to sparkling style.

Fuss-Free Sarees



These beauties, already draped and tailored to perfection, offered a chic and convenient alternative to the traditional six yards. No longer relegated to casual wear, pre-stitched sarees will conquer red carpets, fashion shows, and even your everyday moments, proving that style doesn’t need to come with complicated draping.

Banarasi Beauties



Banarasi sarees have always been a symbol of luxury and elegance. They are known for their intricate zari work, which can be incredibly time-consuming and labour-intensive. In 2023, the Banarasi saree trend is stronger than ever. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted wearing Banarasi sarees at the NMACC Gala last year which has helped to raise awareness of the trend. Watch the same trend spreading this year as well!

What are your favourite saree weaves? Follow us for more fashion-related content!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.