Home

Lifestyle

Shloka Ambani is All Smiles as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Halter-Neck Top, Lace Skirt- See Mesmerizing PICS

Shloka Ambani is All Smiles as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Halter-Neck Top, Lace Skirt- See Mesmerizing PICS

Shloka Ambani is a proud mom-to-be as she flaunts her baby bump at family gala. Take a look at these pics shared on Instagram.

Shloka Ambani is All Smiles as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Halter-Neck Top, Lace Skirt- See Mesmerizing PICS

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani, son and daughter-in-law of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, are all set to welcome their second child. The mother-to-be was seen flaunting her baby bump on the second day of the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Makeup artist Puneet B shared some gorgeous pictures of Shloka Ambani flaunting her baby bump with a proudest smile. Scroll down to see the full pictures.

In the photographs, Shloka Ambani looked mesmerizing in olive green, printed halter neck top with cream-coloured leaf patterns. She teamed her ensemble with lacy white skirt and fancy headpiece. For glam picks, Shloka went with subtle eyeshadow, dewy makeup base, sharp contour, nude lip shade and glowing skin. She accessorized her outfit with diamond earrings and gorgeous bracelet that complemented her elegant look well.

You may like to read

Shloka Ambani is a Proud Mom-to-be as She Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Latest Set of PICS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Makeup Artist Puneet B Saini (@puneetbsaini)

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is India’s first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space. Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Nita Ambani said, “Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India.”

This grand scale event was also attended by several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol with her Daughter Nysa Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Navya Nanda Naveli, Shweta Nanda and many other celebs.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.