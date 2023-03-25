Home

From Excess to Essence! Learn What is Slow Fashion And Why It Should Guide Your Wardrobe Right Away

In a world of hustle, it is time to fast forward to slow fashion. A more sustainable and environment-friendly choice to have in your wardrobe.

Fashion is all about what’s in vogue, what’s trending and what needs to be in the wardrobe. Idea of fashion is different for everyone. Some like minimalistic, some like vibrant and boho-chic couture. Sometimes we just need a run to the mall or a boutique to purchase a dress for someone event despite having a good collection back home. It has become a trending meme that ‘ I have no clothes’ with a background of closet full of some great pieces. Hah! Busted! We all have done it sometime. But how many of us have ever thought about how fashion may impact the environment. While it might appear like a distant relation, but it is not. We live in an era where every individual is constantly on the go and they often forget to take care of the things that should be on priority, and clothing and apparel are one of them. And here, is time to introduce the term ‘Fast Fashion’ and ‘ Slow Fashion.’ Fast fashion is all about bulk production at faster rate that hampers the environment due to use of toxic dyes and chemicals. Slow fashion on the other hand is more sustainable, is not based on fast production value and utilises good quality, environment friendly material

According to Indian Textile Journal, 1 million tonnes of textiles are discarded in India each year, with the majority coming from domestic sources.

Slow Fashion – The New Trend

The term “slow fashion” has gained significant traction in recent decades, and activists are standing their ground to influence fashion choices of people and endeavour to awaken the fast fashion industry. The main goal of slow fashion is to introduce ethical and environmentally friendly clothing to the market by minimising waste and mistreating employees.

“The best part is sustainable practices are not only restricted to production, but it also expands to workers’ well-being and lesser impact on the environment,” said Ankita Dwivedi Mishra, Founder, LQ Milano, while speaking to india.com.

It all can be traced to the starting point and that is, fabrication of clothes and sourcing the material. The cotton fields are where it begins, and the consumer’s closet is where it concludes. As hazardous chemicals are employed, conventional cotton cultivation cannot be regarded as ethical or sustainable. It merely involves dressing ethically; there is no talk of compromising on style.

Experts in the fashion business now recommend selling sustainable clothing at discounted prices to raise customer awareness, employing upcycled deadstock fabrics, and using cruelty-free knitting.

Why Is Slow Fashion Fashion Need Of The Hour?

Long-Term Sustainability: Slow Fashion is beneficial for long-term sustainability. Instead of producing large quantities of low-quality clothing that quickly goes out of style and ends up in landfills, slow fashion emphasizes making classic pieces that are made to last. This has consistently shown to be the greatest strategy for minimizing waste and making optimal use of resources.

Well-Being Of Workers: Ususally, laborers working in the production of fast fashion clothes are working at low wages and in an unsafe environment. On the other hand, as slow fashion focus on sustainable and more eco-friendly attires, companies invested in this also take better care of their workers.

A Moral Compass: The promotion of moral and ecological behaviours is another value that the sector is beginning to recognize. Going slow has become challenging for brands since they are accustomed to mass manufacturing and inexpensive prices. However, a brighter future can only be promised through sustainable practices.

All this only goes to say why it is important to indulge in fashion with a conscience. There are ways in which fast fashion impact the environment that goes beyond us. So, why not put a pause on impulsive buying and spend more time on conscious thrifting.

Trend the right way!

