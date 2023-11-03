Style Lessons from the King: 5 Fashion Trends Started by Shah Rukh Khan

Home

Leather jackets, necklaces or cool boy athleisure was all a trend introduced by the stars of the star and king of romance. Here are 5 fashion trends started by Shah Rukh Khan.

The king of romance and forever stealer of hearts, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday yesterday. Wishes poured from all over the world, and his ritual of greeting his fans stationed outside his residence, Mannat continued.

While the star is recently riding on his twin successes of Jawan and Pathaan, We have legit lost the count of times, the star has won over our hearts. But besides teaching us the right way of romancing, making us laugh, cry – feel a kaleidoscope of emotions, all in one, he has also made some major fashion trends that inspired several people and had fashion enthusiasts taking notes.

Be it Rahul’s beaded necklace from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or his leather look in DDLJ, Here are 5 trends from SRK’s iconic movies that are still relevant.

Athleisure Wear



Rahul from Kuch kuch hota hai aced the trend of athleisure even before it became a thing. Sporting several body-hugging looks in fitted muscle-showing t-shirts, track pants, and sneakers, which was a departure from the more formal fashion that was popular at the time. SRK’s athleisure style quickly caught on with young people, and soon everyone was wearing comfortable clothes to college, work, and even social events. Athleisure wear is now one of the most popular fashion trends in India, and it’s all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan.

Leather Jackets:



Shah Rukh Khan’s brown leather jacket in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is widely credited with starting a fashion trend in India. The jacket became iconic, and as soon as people saw SRK emulating Raj who impressed Simran wearing a shiny leather jacket, suddenly everybody wanted to buy it. The trend of wearing leather jackets continued for many years after DDLJ, and it remains popular today.



Sweater over shoulders:



Shah Rukh Khan’s character of Raj Aryan Malhotra not only had women’s hearts swooning but it also became the next big thing amongst the lads. Besides SRK’s impeccable performance being largely appreciated, people were also all hearts on his sweater-on-sweater look. The trend became popular among young men, who wanted to emulate Khan’s cool and stylish persona. The trend was particularly popular in the winter months, as it was a way to stay warm while still looking stylish. It was also a popular look for college students, as it was both comfortable and fashionable.

Berets



Shah Rukh’s character, Arjun Saagar from Pardes, was a chivalrous and romantic young man who wore berets with style. His look was embraced by fans, and berets became a popular fashion trend in India. Khan continued to wear berets in other films, such as Devdas and Kal Ho Naa Ho, and his fans continued to follow suit. The beret trend has continued to be popular over the years, and it is still seen on many men today.

Bandanas



Besides playing lovers boy, Shah Rukh Khan also sported a badass grunge look as he played Max’s character in Josh. Khan continued to wear bandanas in other films, such as Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Kal Ho Naa Ho, and his fans continued to follow suit. Bandanas became a symbol of coolness and individuality, and they were seen as a must-have accessory for any fashionable young person.

Shah Rukh has made a major contribution even in setting trends and introducing new fashion statements. Do let us know which trend of SRK you liked the most.

