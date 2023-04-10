Home

Styling Guide: 5 Best Jeans For Your Body Type

With a wide variety of cuts, styles and washes in jeans, its tedious to find the jeans that works perfectly well for your body type. Here's listing a guide to help you find the perfect pair of jeans that flatters your figure.

Styling Guide: Raise your hands if you thought a pair of jeans would look flattering on you but it ended up making you question your body type. Just to bust your bubble, there is nothing as a perfect body shape but there is always a pair of jeans that works perfectly well for each body type. Thankfully the fashion world has revolved and now we have a wide variety of styles, cuts, and washes in jeans, the options are no more limited to a low-waist pair of skinny jeans that were a nightmare for my curvy girls.

And while we cannot find jeans that work exactly well for each DNA, here is a guide to help you find the jeans that flatter your figure.

High-waist Skinny Jeans: Being the utmost favourite of most body types, high-waist skinny jeans hardly need an introduction. These jeans fits right above your belly button and are super fitted which makes them perfect to hide that little tummy roll and accentuate a curvy figure. If you fall under the category of pear-shaped or hourglass, these jeans can be your best bet. To balance out the outfit, ensure to pair a fitted blouse or body suit with your high-waist jeans. Straight Fit Jeans: For a rather laid-back look, straight jeans are another style you need to dig. They are comfortable, casual and also stylish. If you fall under a rectangular body shape, this fit can help you balance out the proportions and make you look curvy. If you already have a curvy shape then these pair of jeans can hug you at the right place thereby, flattering your figure. Flared jeans: A bell-like shaped jeans that become wider from the knee down is the best type of jeans for hourglass and pear-shaped jeans. The wide flare persuades you to directly gaze down at the floor thereby, balancing the curvy frame of the hourglass and pear-shaped body. Boot Cut: There is a common confusion between boot cut and flared jeans however; there is a massive difference between these two also making them suitable for different body types. While flared jeans looks have a n exaggerated flared, bootcut jeans fit around the thighs and are slightly tapered around the knees. These types of jeans work best with inverted triangles and pear shapes, as they help in balancing out the overall proportion. Mom’s jeans: Unlike the name, mom’s jeans are a very popular fashion trend, especially among gen z. This style has a retro touch and was inspired by the styles in the ’80s and ’90s hence, the name. These jeans sit high above your belly button and a has a very relaxed fit with a loose fit around the thighs and tapered legs all the way down. These jeans work perfectly well for pear and hourglass body types.

Hope these tips helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content. Happy Styling!

