Styling Tips: What To Wear If You Are Conscious About Your Thighs

Have you resigned yourself from wearing fitted jeans many times because you dread the cellulite would show? Here's listing down a few styling ideas that will bridge the gap between you embracing your thick thighs.

Thunder thighs or thick thigh is a blessing and tricky both. While thick thighs look very flattering and alluring, it is also quite a task when it comes to styling them. They may look the best when draping a saree, but they might make some people conscious when you are wearing shorts or high-rise jeans.

They can give you attention when you least need it and also spoil your fashion game by eradicating various outfit options.

Here are 4 styling ideas if you are conscious about your thighs:

A-Line Silhouette : Whether it’s an A-line skirt or a dress or an Anarkali, this silhouette can work best for a pear-shaped body as it helps to conceal the fuller part of the body with its wide frame. Besides taking away the focus from your thighs, it can rather put focus on your waist, making you look slimmer and balanced. Wide Leg Jeans: Being a curvy girl, your curves are actually your USP but sometimes styling them can be a struggle. While you would dread skinny jeans and shorts, wide leg jeans can be your best friend. Having a relaxed fit from your thighs, these options can also de-emphasise your thighs. Wide shorts: Instead of wearing fitted denim shorts, opt for wider cotton shorts that can give enough room to your thighs without clinging on. Besides being a perfect fit for your thick thighs they would also be far more comfortable. Off-Shoulder Top: Another great way of de-emphasising on your lower half is done by emphasising on your upper half. Choosing an off-shoulder silhouette for your top wear can be a great way to draw all attention on your shoulders and torso.

Last but not the least, always remember that the best way to style your body is done by embracing and loving it.

Hope these ideas helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content. Happy Styling!

