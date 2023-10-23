Home

Stylish Fusion Garba Wear: Embrace The Modern Twist

Looking for a fusion wear outfit for Garba night? Check out these fits that can make you steal all the spotlight.

The best time of the year is finally here as the festive season has already kick-started. The nine nights are dedicated to the glory of the nine forms of feminine divine energy; Goddess Durga is here. It is a highly spirited festival that is celebrated all across India by dressing to the nines, doing garba, and eating delectable delicacies.

To truly embrace the spirit of this festival, it’s important to be in Navratri-appropriate outfits that pre-dominantly feature mirror work, vibrant colours, and silhouettes like chaniya-choli, sarees, ghagra, etc.

To make you stand out from the rest of the crowd and let you take all the spotlight during this festival. Here’s a list of 5 Garba outfits that you can try :

1. Ethnic Jumpsuit:

A mirror work jumpsuit that combines the connotations of both Indian culture and modern edge would be the perfect ensemble for a garba night. This contemporary yet modern outfit will ensure that you look a little ‘Hatke’ from the rest of the crowd. The silhouette of the jumpsuit is hassle-free and will also ensure you utmost comfort while you indulge in a playful garba night

2. Garba Jacket and Jeans:



Another fusion outfit for an easy breezy, not over-the-top garba look can be a garba jacket teamed with a pair of jeans. Garba jacket can instantly uplift a basic ensemble and make it look stylish and festive-appropriate by multifolds. Simply layer your garba jacket with a plain top and team it with a pair of jeans and to complete the look you can accessorize it with oxidised jewellery.

3. Multi-layered Skirt with basic top:



If you don’t want to go all out with chaniya-choli, you can also replicate a similar look by adorning a multi-layered skirt with a basic black top. To complete the look, accessorize it with oxidized silver jewelry and you are all set to steal the spotlight.

