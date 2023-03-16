Home

Suhana Khan Exudes High Dose of Glamour in Mom Gauri Khan’s Silver Net Saree at Alanna Pandey’s Sangeet- See Viral PICS

Suhana Khan attended best friend Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. For the occasion, she chose her mom Gauri Khan's gorgeous silver embellished net saree.

Shah Ruk Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has already mesmerized millions of people with her sartorial choices. The diva surely knows how to dazzle every occasion with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, Suhana attended best friend Ananya Panday‘s cousin Alanna Panday’s pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai. For the occasion, she chose her mom Gauri Khan‘s gorgeous silver embellished net saree.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Suhana can be seen walking toward her car after the function. The diva’s silver net pre-draped saree comes with shimmering sequin embellishments, beadwork, a see-through silhouette and a figure-hugging fit. Suhana draped it with a pallu placed on the shoulder and matching blouse featuring sleeveless straps with beaded tassels and a fitted bust.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Suhana Khan Stuns in Mom Gauri Khan’s Silver Net Embellished Saree:

To complete the outfit, Suhana Khan went with diamond stud earrings, peep-toe heels, and an animal-patterned box clutch. For glam picks. she chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, dewy base, sharp contour, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter and mascara on the lashes. Suhana rounded off her look with side-parted open wavy tresses that matched her desi attire beautifully.

On professional front, Suhana Khan will make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s film,The Archies’. The movie will be an Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will release on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina among others.

What do you guys think of Suhana Khan’s Desi Look? Tell us in the comments below.

