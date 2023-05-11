Home

Sushmita Sen Exudes Rani Sa Vibes In Pink Bandhani Outfit After Shooting For Aarya 3 in Jaipur

A traditional pink dupatta and statement jewellery, is the perfect indulgence into the royal space of the pink city ans Sushmita Sen is acing it!

Sushmita Sen is currently shooting in Jaipur for her crime-thriller tv series, ‘ Aarya. The pink city is a hub of traditions where hues of diversity and culture are seen everywhere. From its food to the street shop to the royal palaces and forts, one cannot not indulge in the colours of Jaipur. Recently, Sushmita Sen shared a post on her Instagram about her personal experience of indulging in the opulence of the pink city, as she captioned it.

Donning a pink bandhani print dupatta and adorning statement kundan jeweller, the Aarya actress exuded some elegant Rani Sa vibes! Also, the statement ring cannot be missed! Pink styled with golden, red and green jewellery is what royalty looks like.

SUSHMITA SEN IN JAIPUR POST-AARYA SHOOT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Jaipur is rich in colours of heritage and all of it reflects in its textile, tourism, food and everything else. Apart from the royalty, Jaipur is also known for jewellery and traditional textile prints. One among these is the bandhani print. According to some, it dates back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. However, it is found in Jaipur, Gujarat, parts of Uttar Pradesh, etc.

Bandhani is basically tie and dye style that is always a classic piece set for the festival wardrobe. This print requires intrinsic detailing and techniques. The cloth is tied and dyed and needles are used for fabricating the design or the print. It is a centuries-old craft that is nothing but timeless.

Sushmita Sen in that pink bandhani also looks like a traditional royal queen of Rajasthan. She will be next seen in her upcoming series Aarya 3. A few months back she suffered a heart attack but is back on the front healing and working like the queen she is!

