Tamannaah Bhatia To Khushi Kapoor, Check Who Wore What at Vogue’s Fashion Event

The A-listers of Bollywood turned the temperature soaring at the Vogue Forces of Fashion, check out who wore what.

Vogue forces of fashion best dressed

It’s no news that a fashion event is no less than a runway for celebrities. Their confidence radiates through their fashion choices, and this was clearly evident at the Vogue Forces of Fashion event. The event was graced by the crème de la crème of Bollywood, each dressed impeccably. While many opted for the timeless elegance of gowns and dresses, others caught the eye of fashion experts with their trendy and chic ensembles. Standout fashion highlights from celebrities like Khushi Kapoor and Tammanah Bhatia marked the evening, making it a memorable showcase of style at the Vogue event.

Here’s a listing of celebrities who made heads turn last night with their sartorial choices of fashion

Khushi Kapoor is a vision in black



When it comes to taking centre stage at an event, Khushi Kapoor leaves no stone unturned in slaying her looks. She was seen wearing a sleek, jet-black blazer gown that hugged her figure perfectly highlighting her curves. The gown’s dramatic plunging neckline and front zip closure added an element of drama and boldness. What truly stood out were the faux feathers adorning the daring slit, turning the outfit into a striking piece of art that was impossible to overlook.

Tamannaah Bhatia exudes divine elegance



Tamannaah Bhatia ate and left no crumbs. Exuding divine elegance, Tamannah Bhatia was seen wearing a golden strapless corset top that accentuated her curves teamed with a black mermaid skirt that further enhanced the look. She completed her look with minimal makeup and messy hair thereby, letting her outfit take center stage.

Sonam Kapoor brings a burst of colour





Bollywood’s fashion icon Sonam Kapoor, alongside her husband Anand Ahuja, made quite a stir at the Vogue event. Bringing a burst of color in an orange ensemble, Sonam wore a crop top featuring a bow-like off-shoulder neckline, paired with a Victorian-era-inspired flowy long skirt. The skirt featured floral details that added a touch of sophistication. Anand Ahuja perfectly complemented his wife’s regal appearance, dressed in a grey suit with a black shirt underneath.

Karishma Kapoor was a picture of grace and elegance



Karishma Kapoor was seen radiating her trademark classy and elegant vibes. She sported a black blazer and pants with intricate lace embroidery, featuring a shawl lapel, which made a stunning addition to any fashion journal. The golden loop details that adorned her entire outfit further cemented her unique style ethos. To complete her look she went with a neat bun that was accessorized with a black ribbon.

Bhumi Pednekar oozes oomph factor



Bhumi Pednekar has been a long-time trendsetter and she continued the streak at the Vogue Fashion Force event. She chose a striking black dress for the evening, characterized by swirling patterns on the bustier and an elegant, floor-length train. The dress featured a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps that enhanced the overall glamour.

