Timeless Winter Fashion Tips: 5 Old Money Outfits Inspiration

Looking for some timeless and classy winter fashion inspiration? Check out these old money outfit ideas for some luxurious looks.

As the chills settle in, it is time to upgrade your wardrobe with chic picks. Timeless and sophisticated picks that exude a blend of refined fashion and luxury can be the best way to step in style as the new season begins.

Old Money Aesthetic has been quite a rage this year especially after the trend took over on Tiktok. Gathering more than 565k views on Instagram on hashtag #OldMoneyOutfits, this trend was being celebrated phenomenally. This trend is all about dressing in a timeless and classy way as if you have inherited a large sum of property. While the internet has caught hold of this trend quite recently, this trend was being embraced by Princess Diana, Ralph Lauren, and many delegations of the Kennedy family.

Various Netflix series were also widely centred on old-money aesthetic – Gossip Girl, and Elite to The Crown. It’s safe to say that the influence of this trend isn’t new, the phenomenon has been in style for quite some time. However, the buzz has recently caught hold of Gen Z.

If you are also planning to hop onto this trend, take inspiration from these 5 old money outfit ideas for winter.

1. Tweed Blazer and Wool Trousers

Pair a well-tailored tweed blazer with high-waisted wool trousers. Add a silk blouse or knit sweater underneath and finish the look with leather loafers or ankle boots. Accessorize with a leather bag and a vintage watch.

2. Cashmere Turtleneck and Plaid Skirt

Choose a soft cashmere turtleneck in a neutral color and pair it with a knee-length plaid skirt. Layer with tights and classic leather riding boots. For accessories, go with a structured leather handbag and pearl earrings.

3. Classic Camel Coat and Straight-Leg Jeans:

Layer the classic camel wardrobe staple with a black turtle neck and pair it with dark-washed jeans. For footwear, go for ankle-length boots in suede. To add some elements to the look, go for accessories with golden detailing and finally, complete the look with your sunnies.

4. Houndstooth Coat and Black Slacks

Opt for a houndstooth patterned coat, pairing it with black slacks and a fine-knit sweater. Choose simple black loafers or heels, and accessorize with a leather satchel and delicate gold jewelry.

5. Navy Peacoat and Cable Knit Sweater

Layer a navy peacoat over a cream cable knit sweater. Pair with dark-wash denim or wool pants. Complete the ensemble with equestrian-style boots, a cashmere beanie, and a statement brooch.

Do let us know which of these looks you liked the most.

