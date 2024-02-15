Home

Lifestyle

Trench Coat Styling Tips: 5 Common Mistakes To Avoid This Season

Trench Coat Styling Tips: 5 Common Mistakes To Avoid This Season

Want to style your trench coat well this winter? Read the article to avoid some common styling mistakes.

Winter season, besides being the time for snuggling inside your cozy blankets and sipping hot chocolate, is also the season of high-street fashion. During this season, one such fashion piece that stays dominant is the trench coat. This timeless piece of fashion exudes an air of sophistication and style. Originally designed for militants, this fashion piece has now evolved as a staple for both men and women providing functionality and elegance. However, like every fashion piece, even a trench coat can make or break your outfit, depending on how you style it.

Trending Now

Here’s listing 5 mistakes to avoid while styling a trench coat

Ignoring the Fit

To make any ensemble look fab, its fit is of utmost importance. An ill-fitting trench coat makes you look sloppy – a too-tight one will restrict movement, too loose and you will lose your shape. While selecting a trench coat, aim for a tailored fit that allows for a light layer underneath. Remember, the shoulders should lie flat, and the sleeves should not end way past or beyond the wrist. A well-fitted blazer will ensure that it makes you look sophisticated and elegant, providing you with the look of its intentional design. Overcomplicating the Outfit

A trench coat is a statement in itself. Instead of over-complicating your outfit with too many things, let your outfit do all the talking. Pairing it with loud patterns or too many accessories can overwhelm the coat’s classic look and make it look shabby. Instead, stick to a simple and subtle look, and let the trench be the centrepiece. To make your trench coat stand out, pair it with solid colours and minimalistic accessories. Remember, the trench coat is the main character, and everything else is a supporting actor. Neglecting the Occasion

Trench coats are versatile, but they’re not suitable for every occasion. Before wearing a trench coat, it’s important to consider the fashion memo. Wearing a trench coat to a very formal event or a casual beach outing can appear odd and out of place. Understand the context and choose your trench coat accordingly. Lighter, shorter versions are great for casual affairs, while longer, darker trenches suit formal settings. Knowing when and where to don your trench coat is key to pulling off the look. Balanced Proportion

To make any outfit shine through, it’s very important to ensure that the complementary pieces sit well with them. When wearing a trenchcoat, the alternative piece should be of the opposite fitting. For example, when wearing a fitted piece like a trench coat, a wide-leg pair of jeans would look better than a pair of skinny jeans. Pairing it with overly bulky items can create a cumbersome look. Opt for slim-fitting sweaters, shirts, or blouses. The idea is to create a streamlined silhouette. Also, consider the length of your layers; they shouldn’t extend beyond the hem of the trench coat. Proper layering ensures comfort without compromising on style. Forgetting Maintenance

A well-maintained trench coat can not only optimally utilise your money but it can ensure that it speaks richness. Regular cleaning, proper storage, and timely repairs are of paramount importance. Avoid neglecting stains or tears, as they can quickly ruin the coat’s appearance. Also, be mindful of the material. For instance, a cotton blend should be treated differently than leather. Proper care extends the life of your trench coat and keeps it looking its best for years to come.

Hope this helped. Follow us for more fashion-related content.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Fashion News on India.com.