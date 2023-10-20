Women’s ultra-fast Gen Z fashion brand Foundry launches exclusively on AJIO

Top Recommended Stories

Published: October 20, 2023 6:04 PM IST

By Simran Keswani

Women’s ultra-fast Gen Z fashion brand, Foundry from Cover Story Clothing Limited (CSCL) is now available exclusively on AJIO. A direct-to-consumer fashion and accessories brand, Foundry offers fresh and affordable fashion. Foundry, which launched with 1,500 styles, plans to scale it up to 6,000+ styles by next year. In addition, 50 new styles will be launched daily, so customers can have access to the latest fashion trends at attractive and affordable price points.

