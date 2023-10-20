Women’s ultra-fast Gen Z fashion brand Foundry launches exclusively on AJIO

Our focus on being first on trend allows us to remain at the forefront of the fashion landscape,” said Manjula Tiwari, MD & CEO, of Cover Story Clothing Limited. “To satisfy the changing needs of our customers, we are dedicated to consistently extending the scope of our offerings. As India’s most preferred shopping destination for Gen Z fashion shoppers, AJIO was our go-to launchpad for Foundry.” Trending Now

With its distinctive, bold, and stylish offerings, Foundry will be the go-to brand for young trendy shoppers across India. CSCL launched India’s first homegrown fast fashion brand, Cover Story back in 2016 and a lifestyle brand for modern Indian women, Ancestry in 2018.

Commenting on the launch, Vineeth Nair, CEO, of AJIO, said, “Over time, affordable fast fashion has been gaining momentum, especially among young shoppers with high style quotient. We’re excited to launch Foundry exclusively on AJIO and help bring to the customers affordable fashion that is trend-first and appeals to the young shoppers.”

Foundry’s impressive collection of fashion basics, including top wear, dresses, bottom wear, co-ord sets, and outerwear is a must-have for every fashion-forward shopper. To complete the look, the brand also delivers a wide selection of accessories including jewelry, caps and hats, bags, phone cases, hair accessories, scarves, and socks. With this diverse collection, Foundry empowers individuals to direct their unique and confident look for any occasion.

Foundry joins AJIO’s strong portfolio of international and homegrown brands offering customers a vast variety of handpicked and curated fashion styles. Over the years, AJIO has become one of the most popular fashion destinations and has witnessed multi-fold growth in active customer base and traffic.

About Foundry

Launched by Cover Story Clothing Ltd., Foundry is an ultra-fast fashion brand catering to Gen-Z women. Cover Story Clothing Ltd., a Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. Co. is home to India’s first homegrown fast-fashion brand for women, Cover Story, launched in 2016; and Ancestry, a lifestyle brand that caters to the modern Indian woman, launched in 2018. With its young, bold, and inclusive vibe, the brand offers a range of trendy apparel and accessories. Foundry ensures Gen-Z women can stay on top of the latest trends with a vast array of affordable styles.