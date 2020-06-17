Today’s fathers are not the way their dads used to be. Just a generation gap has brought up a huge change in their roles. Though it is still a little blurred, you can easily see a modern day father being more involved in his kid’s life. The shift has taken place from a strict traditional dad who used to be only concerned about giving the financial support to the family to current days expressive and caring fathers who love spending time with their children. Also Read - Father's Day 2020: Check Out 10 Quotes That Perfectly Describe The Father Figure in Your Life

Initially, money making used to be the key focus of dads but now, they are becoming multitalented just like women who takes care of the household work, office work and their children as well. The change in role of fathers is truly appreciable and pleasing to watch. The probable reason behind this shift in roles is due to the increasing number of working women and rising divorce rates too.

Now a days, there are some fathers who are single-handedly raising their kids. This used to be a far-fetched dream in the past. Currently, remarriage and step-fathering have also came into the picture. And, these societal changes have a significant role to play in the emotional involvement of fathers in their kids' lives.

Two centuries ago, who would have thought that women will contribute in the economy and men will be positively and willingly agree to be emotionally involved in the family and childrens’ lives?

Now a days, it is common to see a dad playing with his kid in the park, helping him in completing his homework and reading bedtime stories. This care-giving, soft, and tender side of fathers are just adorable. The way they have adjusted to the role of a nurturer is commendable and has a significant impact on their kids’ lives. Even the science has proved this. As per some studies, children who receive more affection and love from their fathers are less likely to develop behavioural issues in the future.