Father's Day 2021: Pamper Your Dad With These Delectable Almond Based Recipes

Father’s Day 2021: Father’s Day is a perfect occasion to pamper the most important person in your life and there is nothing better than dessert to celebrate in the current times. This year, you can spoil him with some homemade treats like almond rose kulfi, almond mixed grain biryani, and more. We have few recipes perfect for your day out with dad. Also Read - Of Parenting, Sweet Lies & Much More ...

Almond Cinnamon Tart

(Serves: 3-4) Also Read - Father's Day 2021 on June 20: Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Quotes, Images And Greetings That You Can Share With Your Dad

Ingredients quantity Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Date, History And Importance of This Special Day

Almond flake 1 cup

Monaco biscuit 150 gm

Cinnamon powder 2 gm

Fine sugar 200 gm

Fresh cream 200 ml

Unsalted butter 60 gm

Method:

Roast the almond flake in preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 4 minutes or till golden in colour.

For toffee sauce, caramelize sugar, add 40 gms of butter followed by cream and thoroughly mix it

For Monaco crumble, crush biscuits and mix 20 gm of butter with it. Spread this mixture in 6 inch mould and bake at 160 degree Celsius for 10 min.

In a bowl mix, roasted almond slivers and toffee sauce and pour this mix over biscuit crumble in the mould.

Bake the mix set in mould in a preheated oven at 180 degree Celsius for 15 min.

Serve once done and demould the tart. Serve with vanilla bean ice cream.

Almond Mixed Grain Biryani

(Serves: 2 – 3 people)

Ingredients Quantity

Barley washed & drained 1/2 cup

Brown rice, washed & drained 1/2 cup

Pearl Millet, washed & drained 1/2 cup

Ghee 2 tsp

Garlic, Chopped 1 tsp

Ginger, Chopped 1 tbsp

Green Chilli, Chopped 1 tsp

Baby carrots, diced 1/2 cup

Onion red, sliced 1/4 cup

Black Pepper, Crushed 1/2 tsp Salt to Taste

Vegetable stock 7 cups

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Chopped Coriander 1 ½ tsp

Chopped Spring Onion 1 ½ tsp

Almonds 1/4 cup

Method

Heat ghee in a large dutch oven/pot over medium heat. Add cumin seeds & bay leaf. As it crackles add onion, green chilli, garlic & ginger; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened. Add carrots. Raise heat to medium-high, and cook, until carrots are softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in all of the grains and cook for 12 minutes. Stir in stock; bring to a boil.

Add almonds. Cover the pot, and put in oven. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes at 180 degree celsius (check after 30 minutes; remove lid and cook a little longer if grains need to be softer). Fold in chopped herbs. Season with salt and pepper and serve immediately.

Curry Leaves Almonds

(Serves: 3)

Ingredients:

Toasted Almonds – 60 gms

Olive oil – 1 tsp

Poha – ¼ cup

Mustard seeds – 1tsp

Curry leaves – 6

Turmeric powder – pinch big

Kasoori methi – pinch

Steps:

In a bowl or microwave, toast the poha for 2 minutes until crisp. Transfer into a clean bowl.

Heat oil and roast almonds. Keep aside.

In the same oil, add mustard seeds curry leaves, turmeric powder, and the kasoori methi

Sauté for 30 seconds. Add the almonds back and mix for 1 minute.

Season to taste.

Add the poha and mix well.

Serve with a nice squeeze of lemon juice.

Almonds and Rose Kulfi

(Serves: 5)

Ingredients

Milk, full cream 4 cups

Sugar 1/2 cup

Saffron 1/4 tsp

Almond meal ½ cup

Dried rose petals ¼ cup

Method: