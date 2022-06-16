Fathers Day 2022: Fathers are the first heroes, role models, and rock-solid pillars for most of us as kids. However, this superhero is not always given his due appreciation and deserves more pampering. Thankfully, there’s a day to celebrate and appreciate all that your dad does for you and your family. Don’t miss the opportunity to cook up some simple snacks and enjoy them with the entire family to make him feel special. If he likes cooking and experimenting with different foods, you can bring him to the kitchen and spend time together cooking some yummy snacks. In case, you would like some ideas for inspiration, Voltas Beko has got your back with these simple and delicious recipes.Also Read - This Father's Day 2022, Gift Your Dad an Experience of Lifetime at Six Senses Fort, Where Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Tied The Knot
Omelette in a Mug:
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 tablespoon skim milk
- 1 tablespoon low-fat grated cheese
- 2 tablespoon diced green bell pepper
- 2 tablespoon diced onion
- Salt/pepper
- In a small bowl (or directly in your mug), crack and beat your eggs with a fork.
- Stir in the flour, milk, cheese, and diced vegetables.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour mixture into your mug.
- Microwave for 1-1/2 min to 2 min.
Enjoy immediately!
Banana Coconut Milkshake
Ingredients:
- 1 large banana
- 1 spoonful pure cocoa
- 1 spoonful maple syrup
- 150 ml coconut milk
Recipe:
- Place all the ingredients in a mixer
- Mix until the liquid is uniform
- Vary thickness by adding more or less coconut milk
- Once ready, store it in the refrigerator. You can also store various fruits in the refrigerator for a long time to experiment with new milkshakes.
Caramel Custard
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons Cornflour
- 2 cups milk
- 4 eggs
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Recipe:
- Add ¼ sugar and water in a dish, and cook uncovered for 2 minutes. Stir well once and cook again for 3-4 minutes until it becomes a smooth mixture.
- Beat the eggs, cornflour, vanilla and sugar. Add milk while beating.
- Pour the mixture into the dish and cook covered in a microwave. Cook for 10-12 minutes, and turn the pan halfway through.
- Let it cool, un-mould and serve