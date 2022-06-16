Fathers Day 2022: Fathers are the first heroes, role models, and rock-solid pillars for most of us as kids. However, this superhero is not always given his due appreciation and deserves more pampering. Thankfully, there’s a day to celebrate and appreciate all that your dad does for you and your family. Don’t miss the opportunity to cook up some simple snacks and enjoy them with the entire family to make him feel special. If he likes cooking and experimenting with different foods, you can bring him to the kitchen and spend time together cooking some yummy snacks. In case, you would like some ideas for inspiration, Voltas Beko has got your back with these simple and delicious recipes.Also Read - This Father's Day 2022, Gift Your Dad an Experience of Lifetime at Six Senses Fort, Where Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Tied The Knot

Omelette in a Mug:

Ingredients:

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon flour

1 tablespoon skim milk

1 tablespoon low-fat grated cheese

2 tablespoon diced green bell pepper

2 tablespoon diced onion

Salt/pepper

Recipe:

In a small bowl (or directly in your mug), crack and beat your eggs with a fork.

Stir in the flour, milk, cheese, and diced vegetables.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pour mixture into your mug.

Microwave in your Voltas Beko microwave in its Auto Cooking mode let the microwave do all the work for 1-1/2 min to 2 min.

Enjoy immediately!

Banana Coconut Milkshake

Ingredients:

1 large banana

1 spoonful pure cocoa

1 spoonful maple syrup

150 ml coconut milk

Recipe:

Place all the ingredients in a mixer

Mix until the liquid is uniform

Vary thickness by adding more or less coconut milk

Once ready, store it in the Voltas Beko refrigerator. You can also store various fruits in the refrigerator for a long time to experiment with new milkshakes, as Voltas Beko’s StoreFresh technology allows you to lock in the freshness of your fruits and vegetables for up to 30 days.

Caramel Custard

Ingredients:

¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons Cornflour

2 cups milk

4 eggs

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Recipe: