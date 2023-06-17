Home

Father’s Day 2023: Best Delhi-NCR Restaurants to Celebrate This Special Day With Your Dads

This father's day take your dads for a fun day out and enjoy a sumptuous meal as some of the best cafes and restaurants in Delhi-NCR!

It is always different with fathers. Our first bike ride or maybe the first beer, is often that many of us have great memories of, mostly with dads. From cooking in the kitchen to sometimes helping him with screwdrivers, everyone shares a different bond. While they hustle everyday to keep their children happy and furnish them with the best lives possible, this day let’s make it special for them. Wondering where to go? Fret not, we have curated a list of some really cool cafes to hangout with your dads.

KINGLY TALES OF CELEBRATION AT SHERATON NEW DELHI

Elevate your Father’s Day with superb brunch at Delhi Pavilion, pamper your superhero to an exclusive spread of shepherd’s pie, assorted kulfis and a complimentary beverage. Relish his choicest delights at long-standing south Indian speciality restaurant, Dakshin and for those who are craving for enticing Chinese delicacies must head to Yi Jing for a memorable meal experience. Nutmeg by ITC Hotels brings you One-of-a-Kind Cake selection to choose from. Treat your dad to a rejuvenating spa experience at Sheraton New Delhi offering a range of services to unwind. If you’re celebrating together at home, choose gourmet delicacies from our celebrated kitchens through curated set of menus by ITC Hotels.

SXVIII Radisson MBD Noida

Celebrate Father’s Day at SXVIII Radisson MBD Noida! Treat your dad to a memorable experience with our exclusive Father’s Day offer. Indulge in a luxurious getaway and create lasting memories with your beloved father. Our hotel is offering a range of exciting offers from lavish brunch, a 15 % discount on food & soft beverage along with a surprise gift voucher at our selfie station applicable only on non-alcoholic brunch, wine & paint, complimentary cake on table to celebrate the occasion and live music by Ms. Loretta. Afterward, pamper your dad with a rejuvenating spa session at a 10% discount, where he can relax and unwind. Take advantage of this incredible Father’s Day offer at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida and give your dad the extraordinary celebration he deserves!

Date: 18th June 2023

Price for one: Rs.2999 (non-alcoholic) Rs.3999 (alcoholic)

Timings – From 12.30 PM to 4 PM

Crowne Plaza, Okhla

Savour the love and appreciation as you share a Father’s Day delightful drunch with your dad, drilling the day with laughter, gratitude and deliciousness. Pool side tables are available able too.

