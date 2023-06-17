Home

Father’s Day 2023: Best Mumbai Cafes And Restaurants to Treat Your Dads With a Special Date

It is always different with fathers. Our first bike ride or maybe the first beer, is often that many of us have great memories of, mostly with dads. From cooking in the kitchen to sometimes helping him with screwdrivers, everyone shares a different bond. While they hustle everyday to keep their children happy and furnish them with the best lives possible, this day let’s make it special for them. Wondering where to go? Fret not, we have curated a list of some really cool cafes to hangout with your dads, something beyond the Marine Drive!

Ask your fathers to put on their dress, get ready and enjoy great weekend with special dates with dads.

Here is a list of the some of the best cafes and restaurants in Mumbai to treat your fathers in

The Blue Bop Cafe, Khar

If you are looking for a memorable dining experience, BlueBop Cafe is the place to be. They have amazing offers for Father’s day. Every table that has a father will receive a delightful brownie in honor of Father’s Day. Customers who place an order above 499+ from Blue Bop Bakes will receive a complimentary Father’s Day brownie. Any order above 599+ from Blue Bop Cafe will be treated to a complimentary Father’s Day brownie.

Bayroute (Juhu, Cuffe Parade, BKC, Nariman Point & Lower Parel)



Bayroute, the beloved Middle Eastern fine dining establishment in Mumbai, is giving diners a reason to celebrate father’s day with their delectable offerings. Along with the Greek & Middle Eastern cuisine enjoy the complimentary cocktail Summer Time & mocktail Strawberry Rush on this father’s day.

Millo, Lower Parel

If your dad loves cocktails then you should definitely take him out to try the specially curated cocktail menu at Millo. The menu includes Not a coffee, Striding Highball, Unami Exilir & Chocolate Walker. Spend some quality time with your father with drinks & some finger-licking vegetarian and vegan delicacies.

The Sassy Spoon, Powai

Apart from the outstanding food, The Sassy Spoon has a high-energy bar featuring an array of signature and classic cocktails, a collection of liquors, mocktails, and shakes, along with flavored beers. If you think your dad would love to learn how to make a cocktail then join the Masterclass with Greater Than at The Sassy Spoon at the Powai outlet .

All Saints, Khar

All Saints has an exciting new menu that brings a fresh array of delectable dishes to the table. The new menu includes a range of delicious appetisers, entrees, and desserts that are sure to please every palate. Few highlights of the menu are Roasted Pepper with Sambal Aubergine, Waldorf Chicken Wrap, Tawin Chicken, Sambal Eggplant with Goat Cheese Pizza and Hawaiian Chicken Pizza.

What are you waiting for? Take your pick and treat your dads with a special date!

P.S: There is always a good idea to do some cafe hopping to enjoy more of these!

