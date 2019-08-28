Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tells you why you need to bring back common fats in your daily diet.

1. Tadka in kacchi ghaani oils

2. Coconut as garnishing, chutney, etc.

3. Cashews as mid-meal or with milk before sleeping

1. Tadka in kacchi ghaani oils

Use oils native to your region – mustard for north and northeast India, groundnut or til for central and western and coconut for Kerela. Our native recipes are fine-tuned to the fatty acid and nutrient composition of our oils and to make the best out of what we eat, we have to follow it in totality. No jumping on the bandwagon of “heart-healthy” or other such promises made by refined vegetable, rice bran, safflower or similar oils. Avoid oil-free or fat-free at all costs.

2. Coconut as garnishing, chutney, etc.

From supporting gut health to helping you calm your nerves to soothing digestion, there isn’t one thing that it can’t do. The fact that it’s anti-bacterial, anti-viral is an added bonus. If you are the type that gets UTI every summer, don’t forget the coconut. So garnish your food with it, turn it into laddoos and barfis, make chutneys out of it, have the coconut malai and even the dry coconut with jaggery or just peanuts.

3. Cashews as mid-meal or with milk before sleeping.

Other than the good fat, its rich in minerals, amino acids and vitamins. The amino acids help, among other things, in the production of serotonin, the natural sleeping pill whose only side effect is a stable, happy mood the next day. The magnesium helps the nerves to relax. Its tryptophan (an amino acid) and vitamin B combination help make kaju a natural anti-depressant. And note that cashews have zero cholesterol.

Why?

Without adequate fat in our diet –

• We won’t be able to assimilate vitamins like Vit D, minerals and other essential nutrients from our diet. • We won’t produce the right hormones and may suffer from poor joints and nerves. This role that fat plays is especially critical for children.

• The blood sugars will stay unregulated and there will be cravings for sweets after a meal.