Fatty Liver in Children: 6 Early Signs and Symptoms of Liver Problems and How to Prevent it
What is fatty liver? The name pretty much says it all. It is a condition that develops when too much fat builds up in the liver. Further, the inflamed liver can damage liver and lead to several chroni
What is fatty liver? The name pretty much says it all. It is a condition that develops when too much fat builds up in the liver. Further, the inflamed liver can damage liver and lead to several chronic diseases as well. The liver is the second largest organ in the body that helps process nutrients and filters harmful substances from blood. Now, talking about the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), it is a rising concern affecting children, especially those who are obese. According to experts, there is already a rise of obesity worldwide which has simultaneously triggered concern for children. The main cause behind it is the sedentary lifestyle of everyone. NAFLD, if left unchecked, it can lead to liver inflammation and scarring.
Also Read:
Fatty Liver in Children: Causes and Symptoms
Too much of triglycerides or fat accumulation in the liver cause a fatty liver. Poor diet, and sedentary lifestyle habits like not exercising, and consuming junk too much add to the fatty liver.
You may like to read
- Pain in the upper right part of the belly
- Constant tiredness and fatigue
- Weakness
- Showing symptoms of jaundice
- Liver or spleen that is larger than normal.
Prevention:
- Consume a healthy, balanced diet
- Limit sugar and salt intake
- Include more green veggies and fresh fruits in your diet
- Maintain a healthy weight in accordance with BMI
- Regular exercise is the key to a healthy lifestyle
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.