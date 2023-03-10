Home

Fatty Tumour: Is There Lump Under Your Skin? It Might be Lipoma

Lipomas are most common in people between 30 and 50 years old, but they can occur at any age.

Fatty Tumour: Is There Lump Under Your Skin? It Might be Lipoma (Source: Freepik)

Lipoma: Many people tend to get lipomas, or fatty tumors, on their skin. There are many factors behind the occurrence of these lumps which are non-cancerous and can be successfully removed with the help of laser surgery. People belonging to any age group can develop a lipoma. Here, we explain to you the causes of lipoma. They are more commonly seen in men compared to women and can grow on neck, shoulder, arms, and thighs.

Causes of Lipoma

These are some of the factors behind lipoma:

Genes: Did you know? Many people develop lipomas due to the inherited genes that make them prone to them. Hormones: These will play a vital role in the development of some types of lipomas mainly seen during puberty or after pregnancy. Obesity: You will be shocked to know that obesity can certainly raise the risk of lipomas. However, remember that all obese people don’t have lipomas and most people with lipomas are not obese. Infection: Are you aware? Viruses such as mumps or hepatitis C may lead to lipomas The risk factors: Having liver disease, glucose intolerance, and alcoholism can also be the reasons behind lipomas.

Signs And Symptoms of Lipoma

A lipoma will generally feel soft to the touch. It can from a few millimeters to more than an inch and are generally located under the loose skin on your back, arms, chest, or shoulders. They’re usually painless, although sometimes they can become tender or painful if you press on them. Lipomas are most common in people between 30 and 50 years old, but they can occur at any age. As per experts, they are more common in men as compared to women

Treatment

It will be based on the size of the lipoma, the location, and whether it is causing pain. A biopsy of the lipoma will be done to check whether it is cancerous. Furthermore, it can be removed via surgery or even liposuction. Remember that lipoma can become a cosmetic concern when you have more than one and it can be embarrassing for many people. So, get in touch with your expert who will recommend the right kind of procedure for you.

(Inputs: Rajiv Manek, Consultant General & Laparoscopic Surgery, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road)

