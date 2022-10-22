Workplace Depression: All of you must have felt sadness and despair at some point of time while working. Maybe you’ve even had to cry at some point. But there are many people in the world who face these problems regularly. They feel sadness, anxiety, lack of motivation, and cry at the workplace almost daily. Such people may be suffering from “Work Depression”.Also Read - Actor Manava Naik Alleges Cab Driver Threatened Her, Mumbai Police Takes Action: 'Rukh tereko dikhata hoo'

What is Work Depression?

Work depression is a condition in which an employee feels symptoms of depression while working in the office. These symptoms can also be experienced while working from home. This problem is not necessarily due to work. People already suffering from depression also have trouble concentrating during work. Work anxiety can aggravate depression in the patient. Also Read - With Suicidal Depression Cases Increasing Day by Day, Here are Some Mental Health Helpline Numbers to Talk About What Bothers You

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a negative workplace environment can impair the mental and physical health of people. Due to this, absenteeism in the office can increase and the productivity of employees can be low. Also Read - Diet And Mental Health: 5 Foods That Can Help You Manage Depression

Symptoms of Work Depression

Anxiety levels rise in worrying situations in the office

Increased feeling of boredom towards the job

Disinterest in work

Lack of motivation

Feeling sad at work

Making more mistakes in work

Being forgetful

Feeling helpless, lonely, and unworthy in the office

Unexplained increase or decrease in appetite

Fatigue, headache, and upset stomach

Irritability and anger

Crying in the office

Sleeping too much at work

Feeling overworked

Distancing yourself from coworkers

Causes of Work Depression

Negative office environment

Irregular working shifts

Office politics

Lack of cooperation from the manager or boss

Too much work

Experience of harassment at the workplace

Feeling unsafe at work

Failure to maintain work-life balance

Fear/risk of losing the job

Unable to handle office hassles

Doing something that goes against your moral values

Doing work that doesn’t match your career goal

How to avoid Work Depression?

Take a 10-minute break from your desk every half an hour.

Eat food in the open air during the lunch break.

Do light physical exercise in breaks. This will give a boost to mental health.

Take a Mental Health Day for yourself every month.

Meditate at home and in the office.

Practice breathing exercises.

Take a break in the office to talk to colleagues or watch a funny video you like.

Talk openly about this with the boss and human resources.

Seek the help of a doctor in case of more problems.

(These are generic observations only. We strongly suggest that you consult a professional if you are facing these issues more than the normal levels.)