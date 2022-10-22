Workplace Depression: All of you must have felt sadness and despair at some point of time while working. Maybe you’ve even had to cry at some point. But there are many people in the world who face these problems regularly. They feel sadness, anxiety, lack of motivation, and cry at the workplace almost daily. Such people may be suffering from “Work Depression”.Also Read - Actor Manava Naik Alleges Cab Driver Threatened Her, Mumbai Police Takes Action: 'Rukh tereko dikhata hoo'
What is Work Depression?
Work depression is a condition in which an employee feels symptoms of depression while working in the office. These symptoms can also be experienced while working from home. This problem is not necessarily due to work. People already suffering from depression also have trouble concentrating during work. Work anxiety can aggravate depression in the patient.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a negative workplace environment can impair the mental and physical health of people. Due to this, absenteeism in the office can increase and the productivity of employees can be low.
Symptoms of Work Depression
- Anxiety levels rise in worrying situations in the office
- Increased feeling of boredom towards the job
- Disinterest in work
- Lack of motivation
- Feeling sad at work
- Making more mistakes in work
- Being forgetful
- Feeling helpless, lonely, and unworthy in the office
- Unexplained increase or decrease in appetite
- Fatigue, headache, and upset stomach
- Irritability and anger
- Crying in the office
- Sleeping too much at work
- Feeling overworked
- Distancing yourself from coworkers
Causes of Work Depression
- Negative office environment
- Irregular working shifts
- Office politics
- Lack of cooperation from the manager or boss
- Too much work
- Experience of harassment at the workplace
- Feeling unsafe at work
- Failure to maintain work-life balance
- Fear/risk of losing the job
- Unable to handle office hassles
- Doing something that goes against your moral values
- Doing work that doesn’t match your career goal
How to avoid Work Depression?
- Take a 10-minute break from your desk every half an hour.
- Eat food in the open air during the lunch break.
- Do light physical exercise in breaks. This will give a boost to mental health.
- Take a Mental Health Day for yourself every month.
- Meditate at home and in the office.
- Practice breathing exercises.
- Take a break in the office to talk to colleagues or watch a funny video you like.
- Talk openly about this with the boss and human resources.
- Seek the help of a doctor in case of more problems.
(These are generic observations only. We strongly suggest that you consult a professional if you are facing these issues more than the normal levels.)