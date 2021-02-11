Telangana’s Manasa Varanasi was crowned Miss India 2020 this Wednesday. The event that happened in Mumbai made history by going virtual for the first time, all thanks to the pandemic! Apart from being blessed with stunning features, Manasa is also an engineer. She hails from Hyderabad. After impressing the judges and the audience with her wit and beauty, Manasa will now be representing India at the 70th Miss World pageant in December 2021. Here are a few interesting things to know about Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi: Also Read - Beauty With Brain: Miss India Finalist Aishwarya Sheroran Grabs Rank 93 in UPSC

Who is Manasa Varanasi?

The 23-year-old, Manasa Varanasi is a financial information exchange analyst. She was born in Telangana, the 12th Indian state. Manasa was not very extroverted and outgoing as a child. She went to Global International School in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and completed her graduation from Vasavi College of Engineering in Telangana’s Hyderabad. However, she was really shy while growing up. From what it appears from her Instagram profile, Manasa seems to be an avid reader. Her social media profile is full of pictures in which she can be seen reading a book. Apart from reading books, she is also into music and Bharatnatyam. Her Instagram is proof of her inclination towards fitness and yoga. Also Read - I am Very Interested in Politics! Smriti Irani's Rare Video From Miss India Contest Goes Viral

Manasa inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

After winning the pageant, Manasa gave all the credit for her success to the women in her life. She says that her grandmother, mother, and sister are her inspiration and she calls them her ‘queen’. Other than the women in her life, she looks up to the actor and now a published author, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant. Also Read - Miss South Africa 2020 Unveils Plan to Stage Virtual Pageant Amid Lockdown, Entries Open Online

In an interview recently, as mentioned in a report by India Today, Miss India 2020 winner said:

“Out of all the beauty queens, Priyanka Chopra really stands out to me because she’s an explorer – she has always chosen to push her boundaries and made her mark in various spaces – music, movies, entrepreneurship, social work, and the list goes on. Also, as a shy kid who tried to make herself heard, I always looked up to Priyanka for the outspoken badass that she was. It’s her versatility and strength that I draw inspiration from.”

Femina Miss India 2020 event

|Manika Sheokand from Haryana and Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh were crowned Miss India 2020 runner-ups.

On the other hand, the performance of Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor left the audience drooling. The Grand night was hosted by actor and RJ Aparshakti Khurrana who welcomed the audience with a blast. The show was judged by actors Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, Pulkit Samrat, and designer duo Falguni-Shane Peacock. The grand finale will telecast on February 28 on Colors TV channel.

— written by Aditi Adhikari