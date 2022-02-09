Personal hygiene is a widely discussed topic and is necessarily important to act upon and maintain in any season of the year. While the heat of summers makes us sweat intensely, the cool weather of winters can also require us to take care of odor issues resulting from possible sweating. Once you establish a proper routine of underarm care, you’ll never face another day of trouble there! To help you out with your underarm skincare regime in winters, we’ve listed some products that will help you beat the odor and have you feeling fresh for hours on end:Also Read - Winter Care Tips: 6 Ways to Maintain Hygiene in Cold And Why Keeping Rooms Closed is a no no

1. Underarm No Mess Razor

For clear and smooth skin at home in no time, this razor is the product you have been looking for! If you want to wear sleeveless but aren't ready for it, this razor will come in handy. With this razor, get painless hair removal at home. The shape and size of the product are specially designed for armpits. The ergonomically designed razors are easy to handle and easy to carry.

2. Underarm Detox Exfoliator

Clogged pores and skin damage can be common even in winters but not anymore with this Underarm Detox Exfoliator. Cleanse, Exfoliate, Nourish and Repeat! An improper underarm skincare regime can lead to unwanted clogged pores which acts as a major issue leading to bacterial activity in your underarms. The 3 in 1 action helps to maintain skin health and also tighten pores, giving you clean and germ-free underarms.

Underarm Anti- Perspirant Deo Cream

Time to bid goodbye to the irritating odor that doesn’t leave you. Stay fresh and smell good! The Anti-Perspirant Deo Cream leaves you fresh with a long-lasting fragrance with ph moisturization. It helps in preventing the growth of any kind of bacteria and the formulation helps to naturally brighten your skin and leave you sweat-free.

Underarm Lightening Serum

Boost your confidence with the Underarm Depigmentation Serum, the all-season friend you have been waiting for. Enriched with the goodness of seaweed extracts, the serum reduces pigmentation, increases natural brightening, hydrates skin and maintains the pH balance. It helps fight skin issues and gives you clearer, spotless skin. It also fights with bacteria that interfere with your skin’s natural pH.

So worry not, there’s a solution for all seasons!

— Inputs by Harry Sehrawat, Co-Founder, Sanfe