Kamla Bhasin, an eminent feminist, women's rights activist, poet, author and social scientist breathed her last on 25 September. According to reports, she was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries. Activist Kavita Srivastava said on Twitter Bhasin breathed her last around 3 am.

"Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief," Kavita Srivastava tweeted.

The chant of ‘Azaadi’ which echoed across protest sites in the country is said to have been popularised by Bhasin as a feminist slogan against patriarchy.

Netizens took to Twitter to condole Bhasin’s demise.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said Kamla Bhasin was not only a women’s rights activist, but also a philanthropist who set up and helped setting up many fine public Interest institutions like Jagori in Himachal Pradesh and School for democracy in Rajasthan. “She will be missed by many. May her soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Social activist Harsh Mander also expressed grief at her passing away. “Immense grief at passing of Kamla Bhasin. She has been and will remain a massive influence on many generations, teaching us by word, action, poetry, song & storytelling the equality of genders. She loved life, loved people,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to condole her death. He shared her poem and posted a message, “Farewell to the inspiring Kamla Bhasin, voice of women’s empowerment, heroine of girls’ education, immortal poet.”

“मैं पढ़ना सीख रही हूँ ,की ज़िन्दगी को पढ़ सकूं ,

मैं लिखना सीख रही हूँ, की अपनी किस्मत खुद लिख सकूं ,

मैं हिसाब सीख रही हूँ, की अपने अधिकारों का भी हिसाब रखूँ .”

Historian S Irfan Habib said, “Very sad to hear about the tragic demise of dear friend and an exceptional human being Kamla Bhasin. We were just discussing her health yesterday but never realised that she will leave us next day. You will be terribly missed.”

Save the Children India, in a tweet, said, “Your legacy will live on in songs of hope and writings of courage. The spirit of movement will continue to ignite change. Rest in glory Kamla Bhasin. Your work will continue inspiring our collective efforts to drive change for every girl towards a vision of equality you espoused”.

(With inputs from PTI)