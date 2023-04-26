Home

Fig Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You MUST Consume Anjeer Everyday

Fig Benefits: Anjeer, another name for figs, is a kind of tiny fruit that can be eaten both fresh and dried. They have a chewy texture, are sweet, and look and taste different. Figs are more durable and endure a lot longer when they are dried than when they are fresh and perishable. Did you know that figs are small pear or bell-shaped flowering plant that belongs to the mulberry family? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Being a tasty treat and a healthy midday snack, figs have many benefits for your entire body making them a great addition to a healthy diet.” This fruit not only tastes excellent, but it also offers us a number of advantages and is always available. The health expert shares five benefits of eating figs or anjeer every day.

5 BENEFITS OF EATING FIG EVERYDAY

Figs contain fibre, which may help promote digestive health by softening and adding bulk to stools, decreasing constipation, and serving as a prebiotic — or food source for the healthy bacteria populating your gut. Figs help in lowering oxidative stress, and blood sugar levels of the body. Abscisic acid, malic acid, and chlorogenic acids are the main compounds present in the fig which helps in controlling the blood sugar level. Being one of the foods rich in calcium and phosphorus anjeer promotes the formation of bones and stimuli regrowth of bones Potassium is a vital mineral that aids the body in controlling blood pressure as it facilitates the refuting of the negative impacts of sodium. The goodness of potassium in figs helps to stimulate the functioning of muscles and nerves, balances the fluid in the system and maintains the electrolyte balance The wealth of nutrients in anjeer like vitamins C, E and A and potent antioxidants is highly beneficial to nurture the skin and rejuvenate skin cells.

