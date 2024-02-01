Home

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Stuns in Handwoven Blue Silk Kantha Saree For Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Stuns in Handwoven Blue Silk Kantha Saree For Speech

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Opts For Bright Blue And Beige Silk Kantha Handloom Saree For Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Stuns in Handwoven Blue Silk Kantha Saree For Speech

On the auspicious morning of February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman graced the stage with elegance and poise to present the much-anticipated budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. Stepping into a position reserved for historical significance, Sitharaman showcased not only her fiscal prowess but also her sartorial grace, donning a resplendent bright blue and beige silk kantha work saree.

The Finance Minister’s choice of attire drew attention for its vibrancy and cultural richness, symbolising a blend of tradition and modernity. The silk saree, organically weaved and sourced from local craftsmen across the nation, reflected FM Sitharaman’s commitment to promoting indigenous craftsmanship.

Accompanying her was a statement red docket, completing the ensemble with a touch of authority. The Finance Minister’s appearance not only commanded attention but also set a tone of cultural pride and support for local artisans.

#WATCH | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance as she is set to present the interim Budget today pic.twitter.com/46Ut7oHdzE — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

This marked the sixth consecutive year for Nirmala Sitharaman to stand before the nation, presenting the Union Budget. In doing so, she achieved a rare milestone, following in the footsteps of Morarji Desai, becoming only the second Finance Minister in India’s history to present the budget for six consecutive years.

Her steadfast dedication to steering the nation’s economy coupled with her choice to promote indigenous handwoven fabrics adds a unique dimension to her role. Beyond the financial intricacies presented in the budget, Sitharaman’s attire subtly underscores the importance of cultural heritage and sustainable practices.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s style statement serves as a testament to her multifaceted role, not just as a custodian of the nation’s finances but also as a symbol of cultural pride and support for local craftsmanship.

What are your thoughts on Sitharaman’s blue saree for the Budget 2024 day?

