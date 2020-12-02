The United Kingdom, today, became the first country in the world to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE. The vaccine will be available for mass use from next week onwards, as per reports. Although India will have to wait a little longer as we are yet to get approvals for vaccines. It will be either Oxford-AstraZeneca which is tested by the Serum Institute of India (SII) or the Russian vaccine Sputnik-V tested in India by Dr. Reddy’s Lab, that we are more likely to be delivered. Also Read - SpiceJet Gearing Up To Provide Logistical Support for Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery

The vaccine has been the only hope for the past many months as the coronavirus turns a year old. Currently, there are many vaccine candidates in the race including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia, and China. But, does everyone need to get vaccinated once the COVID-19 vaccine is available for mass use? Pfizer scientist says no.

Who all need COVID-19 Vaccine?

Pfizer ex-scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon distinctly said that there is absolutely no need for a vaccine to end the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that we should vaccinate people who are not at risk of contracting the said disease. "You do not vaccinate people who aren't at risk from the disease. You also don't set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn't been extensively tested on human subjects," Yeadon wrote for Lockdown Sceptics.

In fact, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that the Indian government has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. “If we’re able to vaccinate critical mass of people & break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population,” ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava added.

He further added, “Vaccination would depend on the efficacy of the vaccine & our purpose is to break the chain of #COVID19 transmission. If we’re able to vaccinate the critical mass of people & break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population.”

While it’s still soon to say when will we be able to beat the pandemic, the news of vaccines coming-in definitely ignites a ray of hope. You might not be one of those who would need a vaccine but that doesn’t mean you will never be able to contract the virus. Until we get a permanent solution to this, let’s keep following the safety precautions and help each other in fighting the COVID battle!