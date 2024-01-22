Home

First Look of Ram Lalla Revealed: Lord Ram’s Idol Depicts 10 Avatars of God Vishnu

The first picture of Ram Lalla's idol has finally been revealed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the iconic temple in Ayodhya. Interestingly, the 51-inch idol depicted 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu known as the Dashavatara.

After Prime Minster Narendra Modi performed the auspicious ceremony of Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Ram Temple, the first look of the 51-inch idol was revealed to the world. Lord Ram is clad in a yellow dhoti that blends well with the yellow flowers and majestic jewellery. The forehead is adorned with a gold tilak and there is a golden bow and arrow on its hands. The auspicious idol of Lord Ram was depicted as a 5-year-old by Karnataka’s sculptor Arun Yogiraj. Moreover, it has been revealed that the Ram Lalla idol has 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu.

The magnificent black stone idol weighs 150-200 kg. On both sides of Ram Lalla, the incarnations of Lord Vishnu are engraved. The ten avatars namely Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, Narasimha, Vamana, Parashurama, Rama, Krishna, Buddha and Kalki are engraved on the idol. Near the right foot of the idol, Lord Hanuman has been engraved. And near the left foot of the idol, Lord Garuda (mount of Lord Vishnu) is seen. The 10 avatars of Lord Vishnu are known as the Dashavatara:

Ram Lalla’s Idol Depicts 10 Avatars of God Vishnu

Matsya (The Fish): Represents preservation and the rescue of knowledge during the cosmic flood.

Kurma (The Tortoise) Symbolises support and stability during the churning of the cosmic ocean.

Varaha (The Boar): It illustrates the rescue of the Earth and the restoration of dharma

Vamana (The Dwarf): Represents the restoration of balance, humility and the control of ego.

Parashurama (The Warrior with an Axe): Embodies the destruction of tyranny and the significance of Dharma that can only be preserved

Rama (The Prince of Ayodhya): Signifies duty and adherence to dharma, as depicted in the Ramayana

Krishna (The Divine Cowherd): Represents divine love, compassion, and the teachings of Bhagavad Gita

Kalki (The Future Warrior): It signifies the destruction of evil forces and the establishment of righteousness.

Buddha (The Enlighted One): Lord Buddha symbolizes non-violence, compassion and enlightenment.

Narasimha (The Man-Lion): Signifies the existence of man and animal and the triumph of good over evil.

