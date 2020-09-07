Don’t we all love pampering ourselves during our salon appointment? Were you ever tempted to try out a fish pedicure? Fish Pedicures also known as fish spa involves dipping your feet in a tub of water which is filled with Garra Rufa also referred as Doctor fish or Nibble fish. These fishes eat the dead skin found on people’s feet. But surprisingly, a 20-year-old woman lost her toenails after getting the fish pedicure done from a salon in New York. Sounds like a nightmare, right?

According to a report published in the journal by JAMA Dermatology, dipping your feet in a tub full of Doctor Fish can lead to making you lose your toenails.

The report details the case of the woman with a six-month history of abnormal toenails. The 20-year old revealed that had a fish pedicure and soon after her toenails started to fall off. They also examined the patient and she had no other medical history that could link her to her abnormal toenails.

The report further suggests that the woman has contracted an infection called onychomadesis from a fish pedicure. It is a condition where the nail plate separates from the tissue under your nail, halting its growth. It is believed that the fish pedicure in particular pose a risk of transmitting infections as same fishes is used on different customers and water tanks cleaned properly because of which this infection can take place on anyone.

The author of the study further pointed out that toenails usually grow at about 1 millimeter per month, so a nail can take up to a year to fully grow back.

Did you know? Fish pedicures are banned in more than 10 states in the US, only because of the sanitation reasons.

We suggest just skip your fish pedicure appointment and rather get a traditional one!